Teaching from home, I have spent more time sitting at my computer than I have ever before due to the COVID-19 situation. My office chair looks like it has been through a war, but it is comfortable and I don’t care how it looks. Behind me on the floor sits my flight bag.
Every pilot I know has some sort of flight bag. It is a special thing for a pilot, and over the years I have had a few. The first one is always special to a new pilot. It is a testament that we have achieved something significant. We can get into a machine that we have total control of and lift ourselves from the bounds of the earth.
Some flight bags will have an aircraft logo and something aviation related printed on the outside. It is a way to express to others when the person is carrying it that they are an aviator. Some bags are leather and fancy. Some are just another backpack that has enough room for everything and is easy to carry. At one point I even used a hard-shell open tool carrier for a flight bag. Everything fit in there and it was easy to get things out. I needed to carry tools, so I went and purchased my latest version.
I am a Duluth Trading Company fan, and buy many of their products, perhaps because their national headquarters are in Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin where two of my daughters live. A visit to Mt. Horeb always includes a visit to the company store. The quality is high and the products last a long time. So now my flight bag is a canvas rectangular shaped bag with nice leather handles and a zipper top and side pockets. There is a nice open space to hold headsets and places to store the GPS charger and other items. It is functional, sturdy and does not need to broadcast any aviation message. It just works better than any flight bag I have ever had.
When I swivel my chair and see it on the floor it talks to me and reminds me that I need to go turn some Avgas into noise. It doesn’t carry as much as it once did since I have my own aircraft. In the trusty Cessna 150 is my primary headset, the GPS mounted on the control yoke and the special baseball cap without the top button. The top button on a baseball cap becomes painful when you are wearing a headset, so aviation baseball caps will not have the top button. Bet you didn’t know that.
So, what is in my flight bag? My extra headset, a paper chart, a plastic plotter, pens and pencils, a case for my eyeglasses when I switch to sunglasses for flight, the GPS charger and a note pad. There are other related documents and information, and if I can find it, an airport directory. My flight bag carries less than it used to since my GPS I-fly740 unit has much of the information I used to have to reference from brochures and directories. It is all there at the touch of the screen. We have become spoiled with our technology.
There is always something that would be nice to add to the flight bag, and if you know a pilot, it is the season to surprise that pilot you know with something to add to their flight bag. It could be a $1,000 Bose noise cancelling headset with Bluetooth or a $20 strap headlamp with a red light for night flying. There are many choices. Here are a few.
I went to Sporty’s.com for these ideas. There were 45 items of less than $30: aviation T-shirts, USB quick charger, Pilot knee board, personalized key chain, dual color headlamp or a buttonless sport hat with personalized logo. The nice thing about Sporty’s is that there are hundreds of ideas sorted by price levels so it is easy to stay within a budget. There will be a challenge picking something out from all the options. A conversation with your favorite pilot will help narrow down the things to consider, or if you fly with them you may know already.
Another option is aviation books and DVDs. I have always enjoyed reading about aviation history and adventures. Some of my favorites were stories of Alaskan bush pilots. Again, the choices are endless for aviation stories. You might also include a membership or renewal to an aviation association like AOPA or EAA, or a subscription to an aviation publication like “Plane & Pilot” or the Smithsonian “Air & Space Magazine.”
As I write this, days ahead of when it is due to the Highlands News-Sun, I look back at the flight bag on the floor and it is calling me. I’ll be up early tomorrow morning, checking the weather and headed bag in hand to the airport to have a session with “Buttercup,” the trusty 46-year-old Cessna 150. There will be no particular destination in mind, but another aerotherapy session where being in the air looking over the landscape from a birds-eye point of view is more than enough.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.