After a recent hike it was obvious to me that spring is officially in the air — at least in Florida. While much of the country is locked in a deep freeze of epic proportions, here the slight chill equaled a marvelous weekend with a bit of sweater weather.
Even with the minimal thermometer dip, the change of season was evident in the flush of tiny green leaves popping out all over the swamp where we walked. As a stiff breeze sent whirly-gigs of red maple seeds spinning through the air, we delighted over tiny circular seed pods from the surrounding sugar hackberry trees. In a word it was a stunning afternoon.
Enjoying the sun on my face and cool air blowing through my hair, I heard the buzzing upward trill of northern parulas. Straining to see through the budding leaves, the flash of blue and orange was unmistakable. The spring migration was on and I enjoyed seeing the tiny warblers frantically feeding in the new growth. They had traveled far and were clearly ravenous. Soon, maybe even before this publishes, I hope to see a Swallow-tailed Kite.
Typically arriving the first week of March, some of the birding sites I follow on social media have posted sightings of these gorgeous white and black birds of prey far south of our region. Currently, the Avian Research and Conservation Institute (ARCI) is blogging about five of 10 GPS-tracked Kites they follow. The northbound migration to our area of these impressive migrators from Brazil has begun.
Like any good NatureNerd, some of these raptors yet remain out of cell service, but as they move northward, data will backlog as they approach service towers. Data received from their routes will offer information about their travels. One of the birds, Sawgrass, was originally outfitted with a GPS tracker in Pinellas County, Florida and is now crossing the Bolivian Amazon.
Swallow-tailed Kites have been my favorite hunter of the skies for many years. Kiting or circling aloft, their deeply forked tail lends them an aerial beauty unlike any other. This large white bird bordered by black wing and tail tips is a real beauty. Spending nearly all their hours aloft, this robber of nestlings often swoops low to the treetops to pick baby birds from exposed nests or to pluck a sunning snake from a tree limb. Adults also feed on flying insects and make a real show of dipping and diving to capture dragonflies. Surprisingly, they will even pluck wasp nests to feed on.
Once found throughout the southeastern United States, they are now limited to just seven states due to habitat loss. Our area is a fantastic place to see them as they prefer to nest high in trees adjacent to swampy and wooded areas. Their vocalizations — “klee-klee-klee” — as you hike around Highlands Hammock State Park are unmistakable. If you’re lucky enough to view them upon arrival you may see them fly into the treetops to break off sticks to use for their nest building.
If you would like to follow the progress or read about the fascinating partnership of technology and nature tracking these beauties, check out arcinst.org/blog/ to learn more. Otherwise, keep an eye on the skies and happy spring.