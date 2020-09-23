Something no one likes to talk about is the possibility of a war within our own borders. Yes, I really said that! You think that’s impossible and a crazy thing to say? If you are really paying attention, your eyes and ears do not lie. If you are only listening to CNN, MSNBC and the Dems in Washington, you are programmed to think only one way as they downplay or cover up the violence. You have got to think for yourself. Simply use common sense.
The establishments I just listed have been jealous and hated since Donald Trump was elected president. I wrote a line in a column three or four years ago, “when people hate for so long, insanity follows.” We are surrounded by insanity. A vote for Joe Biden is a vote against America. A vote against our liberties and freedoms. A vote for socialism/communism, civil unrest and more insanity. The Dems in Washington actually have been and still are calling for civil unrest and are directing it towards the election. Some have actually paid out bail money for the thugs associated with Antifa. Attorney General Bill Barr sat before Congress and asked if there was “one” Democrat who would condemn the actions of Antifa (rioting, burning buildings, attacking police, etc.,). They were all silent. This is a fact and should alarm everyone! Why? There is an agreement between the radical rioters, Antifa and the Democratic run cities. It goes right back to the Dems in Washington.
They agree between themselves (the thugs and the Dems) that the rioting makes Trump look bad, like it’s all his fault. The public knows this is not true at all – we are not stupid. Notice, none of this goes on in Republican cities, or it’s stopped immediately. It is believed by some now that the “thugs” have told the Dems, “We will stop all this hell-raising if Trump loses and you all regain power.” But!
There is a quid pro quo. The thugs want their radical ideas implemented in addition to the Dems radical agenda. That’s dumb times two. The Dems will have no choice but to appease them. None of this will happen when Trump wins. He will use executive order and bypass the invitation by Democratic mayors and governors, which is standard protocol. He will send in the military and National Guard to sweep these cities clean. Most of the thugs will run away, but probably not all. This is where it could get messy for the thugs. This is what the Dems have been wanting all along, bloodshed in the streets. They want to point the finger at Trump and say, “Look what he did to the peaceful protestors!” All the accusations of derogatory statements President Trump supposedly said by “anonymous” sources, of course, are all lies and not worth even acknowledging.
The Dems in Washington and the Trump-hating media seem to be wanting a “race war.” I’m sick of hearing about “racism.” The vast majority of all races in America are not racists. I really think Donald Trump will win the 2020 election by a landslide no matter how much the Dems try to cheat (like ballot harvesting). Too many people know the facts of what is really going on in this nation and what the Washington Dems have denigrated to. After Donald Trump is in four more years, I don’t think VP Mike Pence or any of Trump’s kids will want to follow in his footsteps. I think they have had enough. Someone like Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz or former Congressman Colonel Allen West could easily win the presidential election in 2024. These two people love this country, what it stands for and we would be in good hands with either one.
Korea, Russia, Iran and especially China are all hoping Joe Biden wins the election just as they were hoping Hillary Clinton would win in 2016. Why? One simple reason. They can be bought. They both have proven track records. Hillary with Russia and Uranium One, Joe with Ukraine (Burisma) and China. President Donald Trump has never and never will be bought.
No matter what happens in this November election, one thing is certain. If these far-left radical extremists think they are going to take over this country, they better think again. Why? Because for the first time since WWII, the “Sleeping Giant” will wake up. Who is the “Sleeping Giant”? All people of all races in this country who love America, what it stands for and want to preserve it for our kids, grandkids and future generations. They are the heart and soul of America. They know America is the best place in the world to live. The Greatest Generation gave us a gift. We all cherish the gift of “liberties and freedoms” this generation preserved for us. We cannot and will not throw it away as that would be a sin. Vote Republican and vote for Donald Trump in November. For those of you who still “hate” our president — losing your hate will set you free and I promise you will feel much better. Also, the Trump supporters welcome you with open arms and no judgment. Together we can preserve our liberties and freedoms and keep America great. God bless you all.
Robert Gilbert is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.