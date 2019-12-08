Once you’ve taken note of our snowy-white herons in Florida, you’ll start to notice a difference between the various species. My personal favorite is the absolutely gorgeous Snowy egret. Smaller than the heron of last week’s feature, the snowy is almost three feet tall to the four-foot height of the larger great egret.
Those dandy cascading plumes of feathers so popular in the fancy hats of the past also sadly came from these beautiful creatures. The Cornell Lab’s website, allaboutbirds.com, notes that in 1886 the breeding feathers of this species fetched two times more per ounce than gold. Hunted almost to extinction during that time period, once protected they have rebounded in numbers. Whereas the great egret boasts feathers trailing down its back, the snowy is truly decked out for love with long, flowing feathers on its head, neck and back.
Truly a stunning sight during the breeding season, these birds undergo a transformation where the already colorful colored skin of their face and feet take on even brighter, bolder hues.
A quick field mark tip is to look at the feet. An adult snowy egret has black legs and yellow feet or what birders may jokingly refer to as “yellow snowshoes.” Juveniles look nearly similar, but have greenish colored legs. Taking note of the black bill and yellow lores (the skin near the eyes) of the snowy egret can also help with identification due to a few other herons looking similar at first glance and the peculiar hybridization that sometimes occurs when they breed with other heron species.
Snowy egrets build platform nests among hundreds of other herons in areas of quality habitat. Vocalizing in the harsh squawk of most herons, nesting colonies are noisy with activity, especially as birds return to the nests before dark.
Both parents take turns incubating the eggs, which hatch across several days. The last chick to hatch often starves due to competition from its siblings. More of a “coastal species,” they aren’t as widely distributed as the great egret across the U.S., but they are a year round resident of our area.
These agile beauties are enjoyable to watch as they will rapidly pursue a meal in shallow waters, putting on quite a show. Their bright feet will be used to stir up pond or lake bottoms, exposing fish, crustaceans and other delights. They will feed in fresh, salt and brackish waters as well as flooded agricultural areas and wetlands, so keep an eye out for this stunner.