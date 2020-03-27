On Monday of this week the school district faculty and staff held meetings at their schools to develop plans for continuing instruction for our students in a new way beginning next Monday, March 30. The meetings were held remotely as teachers were alone in their classrooms and the meetings were held virtually using their computers.
We will be holding classes “online.” For some classes, it will be new and a challenge; others, something similar to what they have been doing from time to time, but for all, it will be a significant change in how we teach. Lab classes that involve more hands-on activity will be a challenge, and in our aviation program, we must temporarily halt the hands-on component of building the AirCam. Other classes such as Woodshop, Agriculture and Culinary will lose some of the hands-on dynamic. There will be online lessons for these classes, but it will require some adjustment for the students and teachers.
The most effective strategy to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus is to keep contact with others to a minimum. Social distancing, staying at home, and not meeting in groups is going to be challenging, especially for our youth. Remember the saying, “We too soon grow old, too late smart.”
I have heard many students express to me that COVID-19 doesn’t affect young people, so they don’t have to worry. That is wrong and dangerous. Even though they might not develop any symptoms, they can be carriers to others, especially older family members.
Here are some things that our students and their families need to consider as we move to the online classes:
- Students will need to demonstrate effective time management and discipline. All their courses will be online and their “homework” will be more than ever.
- Students are not on “vacation” while at home and not in the school building. They will have assignments for every one of their classes and they need to plan to make the time for each one.
- Students need to schedule time each day for the schoolwork and do it in a place where there are not distractions. Don’t try to do the homework while watching TV or other activities. Give the assignment the full attention it deserves. Doing that will get everything done faster and more complete.
- Teachers are identifying times when they can be contacted to offer help and answer questions. Know when these times are.
- Don’t procrastinate and let things go to the last minute. Thinking “I work better under pressure” is just an excuse for being lazy and undisciplined. As teachers, we can see the difference in the quality and the completeness of the assignments.
Parents, please help us by helping your child follow these recommendations so they can continue to learn and complete their assignments.
This is a new process for all of us, we are building the airplane as we are flying it. We will need to be flexible and open-minded as we move along. There is hope that by the middle of April we will be back in the classroom, but frankly I think that is optimistic. We may be doing the online program for quite some time.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact your child’s school principal. There are many community resources coming together to provide internet hotspots, programs for low cost or free internet service, and ways to continue to provide school-based student meals. We will get through this is if we all use common sense and exercise patience.