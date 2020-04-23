Typing this, I’m reflecting on the fact that at our house it is day 35. For more than a month, COVID-19 has been either the focus, distraction or angst impacting our days as a society. From the most devastating loss of loved ones to petty, but seemingly endless aggravations, each has been affected in some way and still, it continues.
In our home, it’s business more than usual as each of the family works — either remotely or as an essential employee. If I’m being honest, the days go by nearly as well as they had prior to the pandemic. Our duties distilled down into the most necessary of tasks, a new productivity has emerged. We find ourselves surprised by the passage of hours.
A household of adults, there are no small children underfoot or in need of being schooled. Still, this is no vacation. Any quality time must be carved out in small opportunities here or there. When we manage those moments, it is a blessing and I find my thankfulness is more focused and pure. I’m also very aware that though the world shares the virus, our experiences vary vastly from country to state, city to the neighborhood and even door to door.
There are ones dear to our hearts who are aching from loss and curtailed in their ability to grieve. Others, already dealing with major stressors, are feeling the strain to formerly frayed nerves and anxious emotions. Health concerns popping up have led to additional trials as families try to manage care within the new normal of our coronavirus trajectory. There are so many new hurdles, how do we not grow weary?
I wanted to write something lighthearted. Perhaps provide a break from the seriousness of it all. Scratching over ideas, I considered the antics of my new feline coworkers. It fell as flat as the cat did while Spiderman-style climbing the screened room during a recent online meeting. I played with a tongue-in-cheek account of my now purple toes connecting with a large ottoman — yet again — but though the toes snapped, the column did not. Everything feels too fluffy in these current circumstances.
I could write about how we all need to stay home and flatten the curve, but honestly if you haven’t gotten that message by now, I have no aspirations of making it happen. Wearing a mask? I’m not quite ready to tackle that topic in this space, but I know it’s coming. How to lift the spirit while being respectful of those in the deeper waters of this viral flood?
May I offer some compassion? I’m sorry that getting groceries has become a PPE-required activity potentially involving the need to remind others to keep six feet back. Dear students, I’m so bummed you are missing pinnacle milestones after years of effort or struggling to grasp the online learning curve. Had to reschedule a wedding or defer a funeral? My heart aches for your family. Words can only provide so much comfort, but I offer this written encouragement for those struggling today. May tomorrow be a glimmer brighter and a hope stronger. From my heart to yours, hang in there.