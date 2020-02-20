As someone who loves to read, I’m forever devouring this book, scrolling that feed or scanning a paper or magazine. This past week I read an article about the best advice ever given and easily slipped over well-worn statements. Then a few gems appeared.
The exhortation to take care of your health as if it were the most important thing you own was a great way of stating an important wisdom. If you don’t make time to manage your health, you will have to find time to manage disease. We all know it’s hard to exercise and eating well requires effort. Both are easily shrugged off until you hit the point where you have no choice. Try changing one thing each day to improve your lifestyle. When derailed, acknowledge the hit, then get back at it. Your health is just as important as all those other things competing for your precious time.
Speaking of time, another smart saying relates to the time it takes to do it wrong leading to the need to make the time to do it again. I was in complete agreement with that wisdom. I often remind myself to “touch it once.” In other words, do it right and finish the first time. There’s little time to go back and re-do or complete things so I try to accomplish tasks all the way through. Procrastination is a problem I don’t have patience for.
How about not obsessing over what people think because most people are too busy thinking about themselves? That’s a pretty smart little saying. Chances are if you’re feeling you’re not quite up to par, the people around you are already too busy considering their own value to bother weighing yours. Let all that go. The next time you’re feeling over or underwhelmed and aren’t rocking the world, it’s OK. Everyone has off days so be as kind to yourself as you are to others.
Ever asked folks around you for their advice? I’m the type who is queried when someone close to me wants to know what they should do and not just be told what they want to hear. Giving advice is a double-edged sword though. I also remind folks it’s only my opinion based on what little information I have. Usually there is much more going on we aren’t privy to, so advice should always be filtered by the person making the inquiry. The rest of us really don’t know, but you probably already do.
Still, good advice is out there if we are willing to take it. Long ago a retired couple urged me to put all raises away, rather than spend them. It sounded crazy to a working poor gal with too many bills. Another told me to get a side hustle. This pay-yourself-first mentality was good advice then and still holds true, but you’ve got to take it to do it and do it to get it.
Advice is defined as recommendations offered to ensure prudent future action. What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given? Do you remember the most helpful advice you ever gave? What do you think people need to know?