Again, people freaking out over something they should not freak out about. If you are fully vaxxed, you are protected, right? Well, now we know even though you are fully vaxxed you can still catch the virus, carry the virus, have a “light case” or “die” from the virus. Those who are unvaxxed face the exact same possibilities. The unvaxxed are no more of a threat to the vaxxed than the vaxxed are to them. In fact, science says that the new delta variant originated from those that were vaxxed. How’s that?!
Simple. It morphs. It learns to become stronger for the next victim by mutating. Don’t forget, vaxxed can still catch the virus and pass it on just the same as the unvaxxed. Everyone says “Oh, but if you are fully vaxxed and get it, it ‘s a much lighter case.” Really? We hear of people who were fully vaxxed and have had light cases and some that have also died. The CDC will never release that information. When this virus first hit here many people went to get tested. How many people do you know who registered, got in line to be tested and for various reasons from time restraints, being too hot or just tired of waiting, left never to even get tested? The crazy part is many of these people got notified that they were COVID positive. This was a widespread problem throughout Florida as well as the rest of the nation.
What was that all about? How many times have we heard about people dying in the hospital from accidents or illnesses unrelated to COVID but COVID listed as the “cause of death?” Was it true or fake news that hospitals got paid over $30K by the government for every patient put on a ventilator? Notice how the common flu virus just disappeared. It never disappeared; it was simply listed as COVID. Americans are just sick and tired of all the BS. We are not all idiots as we can think for ourselves (no group-think) and have common sense. So, if you want to vax, vax. If don’t want to vax, fine. You are not going to hurt anyone. Those who have had COVID can feel somewhat at ease about being reinfected.
Now they have the natural antibodies that are as powerful as antibodies are capable of being at this point in time to fight this coronavirus (COVID-19). Science says that natural immunity lasts a long time. How long? They just know they last longer than the antibodies gained from the shot. I have a good reason to believe natural immunity can last at least up to two years if not much longer, possibly a lifetime. What about “If I have had the virus and gained natural immunity, could I still get the shot?” Sure, you can still get the shot, it’s a personal decision. Just bear this in mind. Someone much smarter than I said, “It’s not about the quantity of antibodies you have, It’s the quality.”
In other words, you already have the A-Team. When it comes to forced vaccinations, they can just stick that needle ... never mind. And, don’t even think about the kids. Besides it being obviously “ethically wrong,” it serves no scientific purpose. So, to those that are vaxxed and only the ones that think the unvaxxed are criminals and hate them, I just have one thing to say – breathe. Just chill out because you have no fight. Being vaxxed does not prevent you from carrying and passing it on to someone else as you can still catch it. Hopefully, a light case.
I know there are those who are positive that being vaxxed protects you 100% from the virus. If you believe everything the CDC tells you as well as Dr. Fauci then in your mind you are totally protected, right? If you truly believe all this and still condemn others that choose not to vaccinate then what is the purpose of your argument? If you just like vaccinations you are in luck because there will be many more in the future. For everyone was a little hesitant back and forth whether to vaccinate or not, I understand your mindset. There is pressure and lots of information for and against, some true, some false. It’s a lot to process. If you are now fully vaxxed and have heard of these breakthrough cases, I know that’s a major letdown. The question is, how many? We need accurate numbers. I heard on a local radio program that 70% of people in the hospital now with COVID were breakthrough cases. Do not panic, however, if you experience a breakthrough case the odds just as the unvaxxed are in your favor that it will be a light case.
How about the masks? If you are sick, stay home. If you have to go out sick, wear a “quality” mask. If you are not sick and it makes you feel more secure – wear a mask. If you are in a store and most shoppers are masked up, you might put yours on so you don’t “freak” anyone out and scare them more than they already are. Many can stop torturing themselves wearing a mask taking a walk outdoors, walking to your car in a parking lot, or driving along in your car. Most of the time, I notice these people are alone. However, if you just like wearing a mask, that’s fine – more power to you. Forcing kids to wear masks in school is ridiculous. Thank God the school board in our area have not lost their minds like other parts of the country.
Let’s all work together to end this unnecessary madness – now.
Robert Gilbert is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.