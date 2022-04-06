Total lack of empathy
After calling Vladimir Putin smart and savvy for attacking the Ukraine people the totally classless ex-president now has the nerve to ask his buddy, Vladimir, for any information he can supply on President Biden.
As this murderous dictator continues to murder women, children and men, constantly destroying buildings, schools, hospitals and nursing centers, Trump has one thing on his mind, his maybe election in 2024 and he wants ammunition for political purposes to fight Biden. Even if there isn’t any information about Biden, Putin will make it up and the gullible Trump will believe him anyway as he has in the past.
Is there anyone more classless than our ex-president, more selfish, more uncaring than Trump as he continuously harps on his election at the expense of thousands of innocent people being killed and a country being destroyed? The Trump cult Republicans that back up this man should be ashamed of their leader and frankly shows a very sick Republican Party. Only Donald Trump could show this much ignorance at a time of devastation as the world watches the Russian attack and slaughter of innocent people.
Hal Graves
Sebring