Our mode of transportation is often determined by where we are going, our purpose, and how we want to get there. We are a “car culture” with what we drive reflecting our tastes and what we do. The traditional family station wagon is a thing of the past replaced by the mini-van and the cross-over SUV.
Putting aside the marketing by car and truck manufacturers where image seems to be the stronger message than the function of the vehicle, most practical decisions on what we drive are determined by what we need to do. There was a time when I had a Mustang GT all tricked out for performance. It was fun, quelled my need for speed, but as time went on it wasn’t practical for what I did on a regular basis. I did have another vehicle, an older Chevy Suburban that carried the lumber and towed a utility trailer. As the older “Burb” wore out, it was time to upgrade. The Mustang went to Sweden and a newer Suburban was in the driveway. Besides, you can’t tow an Airstream behind a Mustang.
The same assessment of form vs. function applies to aviation. When I’m asked by future pilots about what will it take to get their license, I also ask them what type of flying do they expect to be doing in the future?
Will they be flying to get from one place to another quickly for business, or flying locally in fair weather to enjoy the aerial view and go somewhere for lunch or breakfast? Do they need to fly with passengers; do they need to fly in less than clear weather? The answers to these questions will determine the type of aircraft and training they will need to be involved with.
The flying I do and have done led me to the Cessna 150 / 152 high wing aircraft. I got into flying to work in aerial photography, taking pictures of farms and ranches all over the Midwest. The Cessna 152 aircraft is easy to fly, the high wing is not in the way to take a picture, and it is economical. I only flew in good weather to take pictures, so the aircraft didn’t need to be instrument equipped; nor did I need to be IFR qualified to take pictures.
For what ever type of flying a pilot will do, there is an aircraft that will meet the need. A perfect example is the Lockwood AirCam. Here is form and function coming together perfectly. Phil Lockwood was asked to be a pilot for a National Geographic photo mission in the Congo some years ago. He was involved in building aircraft and had a degree in aeronautical engineering. The organizers of the mission wanted him to fly in a single engine experimental aircraft called the Drifter.
Unfortunately, the area where they were going was so remote if there was an engine problem and they went down the chances of rescue were slim to none. The solution was to use a twin-engine aircraft for redundancy, safety, and be able to take off and land in short distance and provide an excellent photo platform. There was no such aircraft, so Phil designed and built one. He also did it within 90 days. To say Phil is a genius is an understatement. He is also in the Experimental Aircraft Builders Hall of Fame.
The Congo mission required flights over jungle with tall trees and finding open areas where there was a watering hole where animals could be photographed in the open. This was before high-tech navigation gear so time and distance via compass heading led them to and from a 600-foot one way in and one way out rough dirt landing strip on the edge of a river. The aircraft, fuel, parts, and other equipment for the mission came upriver in small boats.
I would describe an AirCam as a “canoe with wings”. It is a long tandem seat (single front and back seat) fuselage with a large wing with two Rotax engines. The front seat for the photographer is well out in front of the high wing so it provides a wide-open view for amazing photos. The large wing also allows slow flight making photography easier to set up and take, hence the name “Air – Cam”.
AirCam One remained in Africa and Phil built AirCam Two and brought it to the Sun-N-Fun airshow. It caused quite a bit of interest and after going to EAA AirVenture, aka, Oshkosh, there developed a demand for it to be made into a kit. The kit was developed, and the rest is history as they say. The design has evolved over the years with many flying all over the world. Harrison Ford has built one and I had lunch with him one day at the Sebring airport while he was visiting Lockwood’s facility. That is a story for another time.
AirCam One was left in Africa then later recovered by an airline pilot who brought it back to the United States. A deal was struck with Phil trading a new AirCam kit for AirCam One. AirCam One was restored and donated to the EAA museum in Oshkosh. It hangs from the ceiling in the entrance atrium of the museum. AirCam Two is owned and flown by Bill “Lefty” Leftwich in Savannah, Georgia. Lefty helped start the production of the AirCam kit line.
The Lockwood AirCam is a fine example of an aircraft fulfilling a specific mission and going on to provide an aircraft for those who want to experience flight in a whole different manner. Low and slow and feeling much like a bird. The best part is that it is made right here in Sebring! Oh, another practical vehicle is the Chevy Suburban which recently had its own “Star” enshrined on the Hollywood Walk of Fame because of all the movies over time had featured a Chevy Suburban.