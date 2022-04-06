Trump vis-a-vis Russian/Urkaine
First, “What if ...” is a parlor game at best but never a trope for serious minded people.
A writer posited that if Trump was still president things would be different with the Russia/Ukraine kerfuffle. A follow-up writer asks somewhat archly, what exactly Trump would do.
Methinks the early writer was opining what a large number of historically minded folk think. If Trump were still in the White House, the Russian invasion would have never happened. He projected the confidence and power of the United States in international affairs and backed it up by destroying ISIS when the former regime could not even check its spread.
The current regime is weak, naïve, historically ignorant but unfortunately completely unself-aware. Their collective cluelessness had led to empty grocery shelves, outrageous fuel prices, runaway inflation and international weakness, which encourages the bad players to mischief.
Taiwan has been a thorn in Communist China’s side since its establishment since 1949. Now with a weakling in the White House, they are more likely to attempt to bring Taiwan under their control using military force.
Elections, or coups, have consequences. We are seeing the beginning of the real results to the 2020 cluster.
“Only the dead have seen the end of war.” – Plato
Harold Day
Lake Placid