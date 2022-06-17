Yes, I ripped off James Carville’s quote “It’s the economy, stupid!” They just can’t get Donald Trump out of their minds. Joe Biden was instructed to come out and say the biggest threat to America are Trump or ultra-MAGA supporters? Really? Remember, everything the Democrats accuse others of, they in fact are guilty of.
As I said in my last column, it’s his policies we voted for. Common sense tells us these policies are best for America. If you are for these policies, you love your country and are obviously for America. If you are against these policies, you hate America and want to see the country fail as Biden’s 180-degree reversal of the Trump policies is proving right now.
It really is that simple. In fact, you could select anyone of any nationality, male, female or in between to believe and follow the Trump policies and agenda, they would get the same support as Donald Trump. However, this person would have to have the right temperament in order to carry out these policies. Many talk the talk and fail to walk the walk. No one that voted for Donald Trump had any doubt that he would carry out and follow through with these “best for all of us” policies. From the first time I heard Donald Trump’s speech that he was running for president and his agenda, I called a friend and said, “You won’t believe who’s running for president and I swear, I think he can win based on that speech alone!”
The only thing I knew about Donald Trump up to that point was, a rich guy in New York owned a bunch of real estate and had a couple of shows on TV. I know at first many of us raised our eyebrows a few times, hit rewind and asked, ‘Uha ... wha ... what did he just say?” It didn’t take long to kind of understand him as we are all multifaceted to some degree. One thing for sure, he took no BS from anyone. If you punched him in the face, he comes back with a sledge hammer and a punch in the gut.
On the other hand, if the reporter showed a little respect and manners towards him, he would respond the same way. If you are a registered Democrat and believe in the policies the Democrats believed in years ago, you are actually in line with Republicans. You have no party in Washington as they have changed. They have left you, so come to our side as many of you already have. We welcome you.
I am not saying that Republicans are perfect. They have too many “spineless wimps” that are useless and need to be voted out but the Washington Dems are insane. All that matters is our country was doing great and our families were safe under Donald Trump’s leadership. Our country was respected on the world stage and the leaders of the communist countries would not do anything stupid with Donald Trump as president.
Now, we are sitting ducks. Our Justice Department, FBI, (not all FBI men and women, I’m talking about Christopher Wray and his clan), Intelligence Agency, NSA, DHS, Attorney General, etc., are all useless. They are all being controlled by, I don’t know, who do you think? China? China has bought the souls of many in our government, Hollywood, sports organizations like the NBA, on and on. With Biden’s “open border” policy, the terrorists are already here. They have set up shop and are being funded by the countries that hate us. Just like the 911 bunch, planning and waiting for the perfect time and place to strike.
Unfortunately, Chris Wray’s FBI Justice Department are only concerned with the Jan. 6 joke of an insurrection they helped orchestrate and played a part in, parents at PTA meetings that disagree with this CRT garbage or teaching kids in grades 1-3 about sexual identity. We can’t forget the SWAT team that swarmed Roger Stone’s house in the pre-dawn hours for no reason, with CNN catching every second of the lunacy. What a joke.
As Mr. Rogers would say, “Can you say Banana Republic?” Oh, and by the way, woke stands for Waste Of Knowledge and Energy. As Forrest Gump would say, “That’s all I’ve got to say about that!”
Robert Gilbert is a resident of Sebring.