I was busy about my day job when I noticed a problem. Entering something called frequencies into a database, my screen kept popping up with December 25 as my three week date. Knowing this couldn’t possibly be correct, I tried again. Still, the computer kept populating Christmas Day. Tugging off my readers, I grabbed my phone. Scrolling to the calendar, I reared back in shock.
Apparently it has happened once again. In the midst of my crazy, busy life, the holiday has snuck in. Today is the twenty day countdown to Christmas. I’ll give my other busy gals a moment to let that sink in. Don’t bother to look at your phone, it’s the truth. Finish reading this column and then get busy shopping online. Christmas is just about here.
You’d think by now I would have created some kind of reminder to prompt me that the holidays are swooping in. In fact, I have. There are electronic notes and digital chimes, calendar reminders and ongoing lists. I’ve been keeping up with it all thank goodness, but this pace makes me feel as though there’s never enough time to fully absorb all that’s zooming by.
I like to remind myself that these are good problems to have and also that life won’t always be the bustling existence it currently is for many of us. My retired friends have loads of time they fill with fantastic activities, social engagements and hobbies, but still they have time to reflect and rest or relax. At some point, perhaps we will be there too. I’m looking forward to sitting down.
For now however, the baking, shopping, socializing, parties and performances are shoehorned in among the exercising, cooking, and working, cleaning and carpooling of life. If you are run ragged this holiday season, just go to Stuffmart and you’ll quickly see you’re not alone.
At this time of year I often think back to my childhood and the endless baking my mother did. She’d make pies, cookies and loaves of spicy goodness to bless every neighbor. As kids we weren’t crazy about loading up the sled to truck through the snow and give away beautiful platters of homemade goodies and sparkling candies all wrapped up with ribbons and glittery cards. It was cold, the walk was long and the cookies so yummy they were hard to part with. That we didn’t eat them on the way still amazes me, but then again, Santa was keeping his list.
So with 20 days until the big day, it’s time to get cracking. We hope to put up a tree, string some lights, plan a nice meal and buy a few blessings for the ones we love. While I marvel at the incredible Christmas magic some people I know pull off, our holiday is much more laid back affair.
Christmas Eve service, a big Christmas breakfast, some Santa’s White Christmas coffee and nice box of chocolates is all the merry I need as long as those who I love are present. When you think about it, isn’t that what the holiday is all about?