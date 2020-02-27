We had premium online security options, but apparently it wasn’t quite enough. Monthly subscriptions meant to protect our accounts haven’t measured up either. Sadly, protecting yourself online requires more than a pay for services, set it and forget it mentality.
Whether any of it is worth the money at this point is questionable. None of these pay-by-the-month safeguards caught the online fraud when it occurred. Even worse, a week in, none have even noticed it happened or notified us.
A former primary email account left open and available but no longer in everyday use seems to be the culprit of erroneous online activity. A list of 100 spam email bounce backs led us to point the finger in that direction anyway. Whether it is truly the weak link, we aren’t sure but if you’ve got an old email account, you might want to go ahead and delete it.
Whether this will protect you, I can’t say; but for us it has been just one more discovery in the hassle of being hacked. It started with an unauthorized withdrawal from a financial account followed by the changing of passwords across all forms of online accounts and social media. Amazing how an unknown entity can log in and change your credentials so easily.
Somehow, someone accessed something and systematically began infiltrating all those convenience-driven online accounts. How they did this with the measures currently in place is still a head scratcher. As a family unit we are very careful with our information and yet, here we are trying to drill down and find the breach once again.
It can’t be suggested enough that two-factor authentication is a necessary step for anything you need to secure. What needs to be secured? Pretty much everything it would seem. Two-factor authentication can be found under your account settings in the security section. There will be helpful steps to set up a notification process whenever you want to log into the account. It’s a bother, but so is spending hours attempting to access entry into altered accounts and get stuff fixed.
Once two-factor is set up, it sends a text, email or phone message for you to respond to before the account can be accessed. Another option is to download an Authenticator app, which has a countdown clock that produces a code every 60 seconds. You can choose your preferred option and hopefully prevent undesirables from accessing your information. None of our two-factor accounts were compromised, so I’m thinking it’s not such a hassle after all.
VPN, or virtual private networks, are also suggested to cloak online identities while using public WiFi. A lot of us have phones set to the WiFi option to avoid using cellular data, but before accessing sensitive accounts, consider going to your settings to switch from WiFi to whatever service provider you use or look into that VPN option.
Whether any of these additional measures will prevent fraud from happening is uncertain. Monthly monitoring and fraud protection across several monthly subscriptions didn’t. I would call to complain, but with numerous online credentials to update, who has the time?