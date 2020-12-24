Christmas Eve is upon us and we wait in anticipation. Hopefully, this is a positive sense of waiting, unlike much of this past year. No doubt COVID-19 has impacted your celebrations and it seems all we’ve done since this mess started is to wait and wait some more.
Do you remember being a youth and anxiously awaiting Santa’s arrival? I remember desperately trying to stay awake until I heard the hoof stomps of his team on our roof. That always made me quickly dive into the deep pool of sleep lest I be found awake and naughty. In the morning, my father would show me the bitten apples the reindeer had snacked upon. Tracks everywhere in the fallen snow, much like the white-tailed deer that frequented our yard, my young eyes took in the magic all around me.
As we become older and dare, I say, begin to lose our ability to embrace the wonder of the holiday, we yet look forward to decadent meals or gathering of family. My mother would bake cookies for weeks and carefully pack them away from our ravenous appetites. Learning to carefully snitch a few here or there, I recall my favorites easily. From melt away meringues to folded kites of pastry hiding tart jams and melted chocolate kisses within a cup of peanut butter delight, cookies have always been an absolute favorite of mine.
The annual creation of these tasty goodies helps us to usher in the season. This year our gal made a batch of our family gingerbread and I had one large and delicious star. The dingo somehow learned to be awfully bad indeed and made quick work of the rest of these delights while we were away working. It never ceases to amaze me how tradition is tied to taste for nearly all, regardless of where you grew up or what nationality you claim.
In my childhood home, a spread of fancy things would be set out in case company came to visit. Typically, the weather prevented such folly, even so, we were allowed only to sample gourmet cheeses and delicate crackers. Do you remember canned cheese? As a kid, being able to pile the orange goo high onto a Ritz cracker repeatedly was the stuff of dreams. Adored also were the wee four-layer petite fours and divinity fudge.
The chaos of Christmas morning always began early and in earnest. We were quite blessed with Dad making French beignets from a mix sent by an Aunt in New Orleans. The puffs of fried bread sprinkled with powdered sugar still grace in my memory and I hope to one day visit and enjoy them in Louisiana. Dinner would be a baked ham, usually late as my father worked even on the holidays. Always the wait, whether it was for the holiday, the meals, or the presents.
As the years have gone by, my anticipation of the holiday has changed dramatically. I still wait in anticipation, but my focus is more for the birth of a savior than the festivities. Distilled to more of a spiritual experience, this year promises to be especially so. As you wait in anticipation on this day, may you be blessed as well with the experience of the holiday however you choose to celebrate it.