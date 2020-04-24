The closing of schools and transitioning to online learning has challenged students, parents and teachers. Some school districts have handled it better than others when considering limited internet access or students not having computers. There are some lessons to be learned.
Students today are living in a digital data-driven world. Most have a skill set using devices to text, research and work online. For most, it’s not as unique or special as it might have been years ago. Now they have more digital involvement than ever before.
I believe the most significant dynamic that has been missing is the teacher/student classroom dynamic. It is more than a bell schedule and a regular routine or having a warm talking body in front of the classroom.
It is the person who is identified as the “classroom teacher,” the person who takes attendance, writes tardy slips, locks the classroom door as the final passing bell sounds, corrects assignments and logs in grades. He or she is more than that. What makes a classroom, lab or other venue come alive is the relationship the teacher develops with each student.
An effective learning environment requires the development of respect, cooperation, encouragement, challenge, developing high expectations, praise and honest direct feedback. It is something a computer cannot provide. Creating an effective dynamic vibrant classroom takes hard work from the teacher and the student. Sometimes a teacher who has the reputation of having a great classroom will help a new group of students get going faster, but the bottom line is the relationship takes time and it is earned. It has been said; “You can’t capture a student’s mind until you capture their heart.” Students can sniff out a teacher who is not totally committed and prepared.
When it works, it is pure magic. It is the thing that makes teaching fun for everyone. I have had the opportunity to spend many decades teaching in a variety of venues and I have seen the needs of students change over the years, and have seen myself change with those needs.
Students today need to feel safe in the classroom. I’m not referring to school security, although that is a factor, but the confidence to stretch themselves, take a risk in front of others, learn to work together and have the feeling the teacher is their advocate, not an adversary. It might be as simple as being with an adult who is not going to belittle, judge or yell at them. The pressures of home life are much different today than they might have been 20 years ago. The students sometimes carry that baggage with them to school and teachers struggle to get past that to be able to help the students learn.
Writing this I sit in front of a state-of-the-art computer. My students, for the most part, are at home having the same access to the world’s knowledge as I do, but something is missing. I’ve tried to put challenging and interesting online lessons together for them, yet it is incomplete. I’m not with them, I miss them. I can’t tell a corny joke, praise an accomplishment, give them a challenging assignment, get a group discussion going, or get them to put a marble in the jar. The marble jar is a challenge for them at the end of each class; if they learned or tried something new, they take a marble from a bowl and put it in the jar. There is a line at the top of the jar and when the marbles reach that level, we have a class celebration.
So, what have I learned? I appreciate even more the value of being there with my students and will never take that for granted. I have become better at using technology and understand there are limitations to what it can do. I have also realized we don’t know what the timeline will be for things to get to our “new normal.” Getting there will require patience and an open mind to the changes we will face. I have also become more comfortable wearing a facemask and gloves when I have to leave home.
Time to put a marble in the jar.