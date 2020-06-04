Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve done surprisingly good at managing the influx of information, confusion and new processes. From remote work to online groceries and stay-at-home orders, I jumped each hurdle deftly. Truth be known, I have grown weary but shrugged it off and powered on. What else can one do?
In our home, my first responder spouse carries out his duties day after day while I do my very best to handle everything else. A team for decades, we’ve got this or so we tell ourselves as we stay focused on each new day. Along the way, I’ve tempered the steady stream of social media to stay informed, but not allow myself to become overwhelmed. All that ground to a halt this past weekend. Unable to bear even a moment more of all of it, I signed off for the day. It’s not much, I know. Others have sworn off for good or fasted from their feeds for weeks or months.
With bad news coming in on all channels of life, I needed the break. Turning off everything, I sought solace in the outdoors. I joke we were turned outdoors as children and refused re-entry until dark, but honestly, I feel most at home with the sky overhead and dirt or sand beneath my feet. To be in the yard, forest or beach offers a sustaining peace I can find nowhere else. I needed this desperately in recent days as my heart broke on so many levels.
People are struggling and I’ve found myself with no words. What could I possibly say to bring any measure of comfort? Worse yet, hugs are frowned upon and possibly taboo. Without the ability to contribute something worthy, I moved myself back to nature and the toil of my garden to process the thoughts and emotions.
With so many opportunities for division, I would hope we would draw together but how to do it? At odds with ourselves and our situations, people seem unable to acquiesce to others even when it requires little personal cost. How then to expect unity when the needs are so pressing?
I’ve heard it said that when you are in darkness, don’t rush about. Until you can see clearly, it’s best to proceed slowly and feel your way. As my hands worked the dirt and ached with the effort to weed and trim, my spirit eased. I may not be able to control much, but by golly, I could beat that hedge back into submission.
Soaking my aching hands that evening, I watched flooding rains between flashes of lighting. A storm battered my carefully manicured efforts, but I wasn’t disturbed by it. Somehow it was good to be reminded that my role is to toil and persevere. For now, I would rest, but I will be back out there again soon once the ache eases and I regain my strength. May it be so for each of us.