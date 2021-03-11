Everyone knows the familiar saying of “dogs drool but cats rule” and around our abode that is true. Felines rule the roost, and, in our world, it is the two female furry freeloaders that hold top pecking order. They have quite different demeanors and habits, alternately sharing the alpha feline role.
One has a habit of awakening from a death-like slumber to tear around the house as though she has been drinking my java. As this transpires, the elder female cat expresses her disdain for the furred beast zipping back and forth with loud howling. It’s quite entertaining unless it is three o’clock in the morning.
As the youngster catapults – pun absolutely intended – over several couches, along multiple windowsills, and a random wall edge or two, she completes her circuit only to tear off once again. With tail puffed and a little side boogie action, she finishes with a space invasion on senior kitty or maybe a quick run up to the dog before tearing off once again. This goes on for few minutes before she slides to a full collapse in the middle of whatever is going on and falls instantly back into slumber. It is like CrossFit for cats with a little fuzzy stuffing wafting in her wake.
Fur also flies when our wandering felines engage in a little fluff and stomp with the neighbor cat. Apparently one such tussle has led our super fluffy boy to hang up his wandering ways. He came in looking a bit worse for the wear after picking a fight with the super fluffy dude next door, but theirs were primarily stuffing wounds. No actual injury could be found save for a bit of fur missing and from the looks of it, we aren’t sure who lost the most fuzz.
Now indoors with little interest in heading out for some air or territorial tussle, he picked an edge of the foyer for his preferred nap location. The youngster immediately spied her new target and unfortunately for our fierce formerly mostly outdoor feline, the baby kitty knows no fear. She immediately added his presence to her crazed circuit. You could almost read the elder cat’s mood from the sour look on her fuzzy face. It seemed to say, “Fantastic. Go run up on him for a bit while I watch this bird.”
These felines bring us comforting kitty presence even when the fur piles up. There’s nothing quite like being greeted upon arriving home by a furry little face demanding to eat immediately. It is nice to know that you are important and missed by your fur babies, even if it is just to plate the food. Here’s hoping your critter kids are keeping you smiling too. Now if we could just get them to vacuum and keep their paws out of the fish tank.