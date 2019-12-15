About two feet tall, when fully matured the plumage of the white ibis is all snowy white with just a bit of black on the tips of their wings. Their long, curved bill and bare-skinned face are a stunning red color and their eyes are a beautiful shade of blue. Juveniles are easily spotted sticking out from the flock due to mottled brown and white feathers and dull colored bill and legs.
That remarkable bill is used to dig in the soft mud as the ibis wades through shallow fresh waters of swamps, ditches or pastures. They also forage in coastal areas outside of nesting season to ensure young aren’t fed prey with high salt content.
Consuming crabs, crayfish or crawdads, snails, fish and frogs, they wade in groups. In unison they bumbled along, dipping their bills under the surface of the water to stir the soft mud underneath. Disturbed prey felt in the process is stabbed or pinched in the long, sensitive bill.
Did you know that juvenile white ibis have straight bills when they hatch? Bills begin to curve when they are 14 days old.
You’ll also see this foraging behavior in lawns of residential areas in South Florida as they poke the ground seeking worms, beetles and other tasty morsels. This time of year large flocks may be seen working their way through a neighborhood, traveling from one yard to the next. A resident of our region, they can also be seen in the southeastern states during the summer months.
Nesting colonies are usually around the edge of water with nests situated in the tree tops to protect young from predators. As they fly in for the evening, you’ll notice those black wing tips as their necks and feet stretch in flight. Large groups follow one another to nesting colonies as the sun sets and bedtime beckons.
Other similar species include glossy and white-faced ibis. Both appear dark brownish, but their feathers sparkle with iridescent colors when hit just right in the sunlight. To discern between species, look for grayish bills on both. The adult white-faced ibis can be identified by a patch of whitish skin around the eyes too, but these are mostly seen further south.
Another ibis species, the non-native scarlet ibis was introduced into Florida in the 1960s. A brilliant, unmistakable bold hue of scarlet, they sometimes breed with our native white ibis, producing young with faint red or pinkish hues. Extremely uncommon, these are rarely seen in extreme south Florida along with a variety of other introduced bird life. In fact, the University of Florida estimates some 200 bird species may have been brought into our state with more than a dozen species now considered established.
It just goes to show that you’ll never know exactly what you might see right in your own front yard. Enjoy our snowy show of birds and next week I’ll share more about another avian resident who starts off white but then molts to a muted blue.