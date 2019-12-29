Active day and night all year through, here in Highlands County you’ll probably see them most often in the early morning and late evening hours. Feeding on plant material, they will browse woods, roadsides and even landscaping plants. White-tailed deer are common in many of residential areas bordering woodlands and can also be seen nearly every day at Highlands Hammock State Park around sundown.
A delight to behold, their furry brown bodies will be marked with white bellies and undersides along with that white lined tail. Used to alert others of danger, they will raise and flag it about before fleeing in leaps and bounds. Did you know they can run at speeds up to 35 miles per hour and easily clear an eight foot fence? Deer also “blow” or whistle and sometimes stomp if disturbed or agitated. These behaviors communicate the message of danger to other deer nearby. When hiking or walking, a keen observer may hear them “huffing” as they move about in the woods.
Only males will have antlers, which are shed each winter. New antlers begin showing in early spring and by summer the soft, furry, velvet-like coating that provides nourishing blood flow to these bony growths is drying up and either falls off or gets rubbed off onto tree limbs by the deer. “Buck rubs” are the saplings or tree limbs chosen by the males as they mark territory and can indicate how large of a deer has been passing by.
Deer mate summer through fall in our region and young are born in the spring. Typically you begin to see fawns milling about with browsing adults around mid-April. Does sometimes give birth to twins, which is always a delight to observe.
Just like the popular Bambi, fawns are dappled with white spots over their back and sides, helping them to disappear when hunkered down into vegetation. They also have no scent during their first few weeks and does will limit contact with fawns to avoid marking them or their hiding place with their own scent. This helps ensure predators are not able to sniff out the young mammal, but sometimes creates fear they’ve been abandoned by caring, but uninformed observers. If you happen to come across an unattended fawn, rest assured the mother is nearby and will eventually return.
White-tailed deer are found throughout the United States with the exception of several western states. It’s true that in Florida deer weigh an average of 120-190 pounds which is about half the size of deer found in more northern states. While you might have heard of the diminutive dwarf species known as the Key Deer in Big Pine Key, you might not realize there are actually a total of four subspecies of white-tailed deer in our state.
Did you know? The National Key Deer Refuge was established in 1961 to protect the geographically isolated Key Deer. Females weigh an average of 65 pounds and fawns are about the size of a small housecat-“me-wow!”