Darkness falls and the night stills. Climbing out of their burrows with eating on their mind, these nocturnal omnivores are ready to dine. If the evening rains fall, they increase their calls — especially near shallow ponds or wetlands. Breeding season begins in March so you may hear the trilling hum of the toad song rising in volume near your home soon.
Well adapted to yards, parks and urban areas that provide wetland areas or a source of water for breeding season, Southern toads are found throughout the state. The abundance of sandy soils provide ample opportunity for burrow creation and toads have a home range of about a mile. That’s a whole lot of hopping. Burrows are dug with hardened, spade-like knobs on the rear feet. Toads will also shelter in crevices, under porches or yard ornaments.
Southern toads are about 2-4 inches in size. They are most active from dusk to dawn. Devouring small invertebrates, they will munch on crickets, beetles, ants, snails and even cockroaches.
They vary in color from grayish to reddish brown with light bellies and spotted chests. Their bumpy dry skin is marked with warts and raised texture dappling a stout, spotted body. Each spot will include a warty bump and some toads have a light colored stripe down their back. Southern toads also have noticeable ridges or crests between their eyes. These cranial crests give the little reptile a horned appearance.
Behind those large, watchful eyes are elongated, enlarged parotoid glands. Secretions from these glands are used as chemical defense against predators. Distasteful to pets, it may also cause mild skin irritation to humans but don’t worry, you won’t get warts from handling a toad.
