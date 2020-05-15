“How can you tell if there is an elephant under your bed? Your nose is touching the ceiling.” Yes, a corny joke, but it brings up a point. There is something making my nose touch the ceiling, so it must be that elephant. Is that the real reason your nose is touching the ceiling? Is it the truth? Things we see and experience will give us a perspective and help determine what is true. These experiences over time will shape our decisions and actions.
We are facing challenges and fears many of us have never seen before. We will be making decisions of how to move into a world with COVID-19 until the threat is completely gone, if ever. It is serious, and not to be overly dramatic, it is for some of us, life or death.
In times like these we seek wisdom to help guide us through the issues. It can be said “Wisdom is distilled experience.” As we go through life and experience things over time, we gain a perspective and develop our own personal “wisdom.” There is nothing wrong with that, it is perfectly normal. Our wisdom helps direct what we believe, decisions we make and how we act. What we need to be careful of is our belief bias that can be filtered by what feels comfortable and what others who we like and associate with believe. “My group is right, and any other group is wrong.”
What needs to be discovered is “Objective Truth.” I recently viewed an online Master Class hosted by Neil DeGrasse Tyson on how to seek objective truth. It was very revealing. It starts with knowing what is objective vs subjective truth. Short version is objective truth is supported by facts based upon evidence not opinions. To find the truth to be able to make sound decisions we need to ask questions.
Let’s consider our present situation concerning COVID-19. There are decisions that are being made and outcomes based upon those decisions that will affect us all. Consider these questions:
Question 1. What do we all want?
COVID-19 to go away. Be healthy and survive, not to get sick and die. Have an economy that returns and is strong. Return to what could be considered “normal.”
Question 2. How do we get there?
Seek facts and objective truth. Be careful of our own bias and self-points of view. Take action upon what you know is true and not what you want to be true. For example, should we continue to wear a face mask as our society “opens up?” Should we practice social distancing or not? How do we make that decision?
My own bias, perspective and life “wisdom” is based upon two things. One is positive and the other not. The first is my calling, profession and the most enjoyable thing I do in life and that is teach. I have done it for close to 50 years in many different venues, and have been fairly successful. Teaching has shaped what I do, how I communicate, relate to others and what makes me feel joy.
The other experience was surviving cancer when I was not expected to. It was not pleasant and has changed my life forever. I gained wisdom knowing what it took to go through the treatments and my post cancer life.
Both situations have provided me with insights and purpose. I have gained wisdom through distilled life experiences. Teaching: “Helping others to get to where they want to go.” Cancer: “Don’t waste time on the small stuff, understand what is important and act on those things.”
I identified these things in my life to help make the point we all have our own series of experiences that shape our viewpoints and actions. To get through the current COVID-19 crisis, we need to seek and understand objective truth, we don’t have a choice. I had a choice to go into education and I made a good choice. I didn’t have a choice with cancer, it chose me and I had to deal with it. I had an elephant under my bed and I had to deal with it. It was literally life or death. COVID-19 is life or death for many of us and we need to make good decisions.
Let’s consider what will be happening in the next few weeks. The “Great Reopening” will begin, and since there are few guidelines being offered by the federal government of how it should be done, it will be left to local and state governments to decide how, who, and when we begin to reopen our economy.
All of us will make decisions and take actions based upon our own judgement and acquired “wisdom.” We need to factor in how our actions will impact others; wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, staying home as much as possible or not doing any of these.
As we move though the COVID-19 crisis and you observe something, or you watch a news program from whatever point of view you enjoy, it is important you seek objective truth and protect yourself from personal bias. Are the facts supported by scientific evidence or are they from someone’s opinion? Opinions are varied and everyone has one, but it doesn’t mean they are true. Ask questions, seek answers and find the truth. That will set you free and maybe even save your life or the life of someone you love.