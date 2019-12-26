It’s the day after Christmas and all through the house, our new baby kitty chases a mouse. Stockings are flat with treats already scattered, a mess all around, but what does it matter?
Our daughter is home — no doubt still in bed — while we discuss breakfast as the paper is read. No longer do we spring when the clatter begins, it’s just the cats fighting and the dingo joining in. We sip our coffee and enjoy the leisurely moments before us. To be off on holiday time is so joyous.
The weather is lovely, no ice or snow here and maybe later we’ll travel to the park to see deer. Leaves are scattered in cheerful bright yellows and reds, the faint smell of pine wafting from cypress overhead. The sun shines warmly and there’s no cold wind to dread.
Florida Christmas is such a remarkable experience, especially if you grew up elsewhere and have winter wonderland memories. It can feel off-putting at first and leave you wondering how to feel like it is Christmas. We alleviated that nonsense by recalling the snow shoveling, ice picking, pipe freezing weather following the fluffy, holiday card snows of northern Pennsylvania. It’s pretty, but if we’re honest — it’s also miserable.
It only took one holiday back north to cement the wisdom of staying south for Christmas. The last time we flew back to our hometown, we endured snow storm delayed flights, lost baggage, a freezing dash across an icy tarmac to a puddle jumper that needed additional de-icing before it rose and dipped its way through blizzard conditions to a tiny airport. Surviving the wild ride, we endured slippery driving conditions and days accumulating into several more feet of snow. The thermometer dipped to double negative digits that week too. We were so thankful to return back to the land of sunshine.
It’s true we’ve had hot, sunny Christmas days and rainy, dreary ones. Even so, it’s never been so you can’t enjoy at least an hour or so outdoors. It is nice when we get a little chill right around the holiday, but no one wants it to be really cold, right? We’re Floridians and most of us have had enough of that wintery mix, thanks so much.
If you’re really missing the cold weather, make your power company joyous by bumping the air conditioning way down. Even if it spikes your bill, if there’s a hurricane next summer it will balance out when you don’t have power for a week, right? Having a cheery holiday is worth it.
You could also try swimming in an unheated pool. Even if the weather’s fantastic, the water will be downright chilly and leave your teeth chattering. That will bring back festive winter memories for sure.
There are also all sorts of holiday amusements in Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa where you can enjoy absolutely freezing temperatures for about half a Benjamin each. If that doesn’t remind you how much better it is in the Sunshine State, then it might be time to plan a trip north. Please don’t forget to shut the door at the Florida border though. We really don’t care for the draft.