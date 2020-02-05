He was an excited young man and was spouting all the facts about aircraft that he knew. He was a chatterbox of enthusiasm. As we buckled in the aircraft and prepared to take off, the chatter continued.
We lifted off the runway and soon were at 2,500 feet and there was silence on the intercom. At first, I thought his headset was not working, but as I looked over, his lips were not moving. I then wondered if he was scared or about to upchuck all over the panel. It was such a stark contrast from what was going on a few minutes before.
I asked him how he was doing and if he was alright? He turned to me with the widest grin I have ever seen and said, “This is the best day of my life!” This is the magic of an EAA Young Eagle flight. Over the last 25 years, EAA worldwide has flown over 2 million youth ages 8 to 17 as a Young Eagle. EAA 1240 has flown hundreds introducing our youth to Highlands County from a birds-eye view. Many of the reactions have been the same: smiles, giggles, and “things look so small!”
It is more than the flight. Youth are briefed on the parts of the aircraft and safety procedures before they fly. EAA pilots are experienced and enjoy volunteering their time to help the magic happen. Many of our local Young Eagles have gone on to attain their private pilot license and other careers in aviation/aerospace. It all started with the first flight and experiencing the view from the air.
This past week I had the opportunity to make it a family affair as I flew three of my grandchildren visiting from Wisconsin. The reactions were the same and lots of smiles and “things look so small.” Their father is a beekeeper and is wintering their hives here in Florida. We flew over the bee yard and saw the hives and the bear fencing. All looked well. They were challenged to find the small white hives from 1,000 feet up. Another challenge was finding a way for my 15-year-old grandson, who is now beginning to grow taller than six foot, to fit in the Cessna 150. We folded him in and off we went.
All my four children have flown with me, and now the next generation gets to fly. It is something I enjoy a great deal and they get to learn more about what their “Pop Pop” is doing at the airport. They also were impressed seeing the AirCam that was being built by our high school students. The morning was an immersion into aviation.
We are changing how our community youth will fly as Young Eagles. We have successfully opened our Young Eagles Day online pre-registration program. In doing so, parents can go to a website, pre-register their young person for a specific Saturday, have much of the required permissions and waivers completed, and be ready to go soon after arrival at our Young Eagles Day. Our Young Eagles Team will know how many are coming and will permit scheduling pilots and aircraft with more accuracy. Additionally, we will be able to schedule general time slots for the young people. It may take a few months to get the word out, but it will be a great assist.
If you have or know of a young person wishing to take a Young Eagles flight, go to website youngeaglesday.org, and enter your zip code, and you will find our scheduled event for February. Registration is easy and understandable for completion.
Friday, Feb. 8 we will be hosting our monthly EAA 1240 pancake breakfast and Young Eagle flights. Come and join us and if you have a youth that wants to fly, please pre-register them.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, Career Source Heartland and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.