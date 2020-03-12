SEBRING — The bad news: Orange and grapefruit production has gone down, along with forecast numbers for the season.
The good news: Those numbers aren’t much, and according to a local industry official, the lapse in production is only temporary, and there is a surplus of orange juice in the market, meaning supplies should stay stable.
“There’s still plenty of orange juice,” said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest monthly forecast for citrus production, released Tuesday, predicted a drop of slightly more than 1% in production from February’s forecast: From 72 million 90-pound boxes to 71 million.
The industry uses 90-pound boxes as a standard measurement.
“That’s not a significant decrease,” Royce said of the production prediction.
He suggested that growers probably had a bit more of their fruit drop on the ground as a result of natural causes and a temporary labor shortage.
“The [U.S.] Department of Labor held up a lot of H2A crews that would have been there,” Royce said.
As a result, the harvest season could not get started in earnest when it normally does, and fruit the pickers would have put in boxes ended up on the ground.
At this point, he said, all the early oranges are gone — either picked or lost — and the harvest has moved into the Valencia season.
“I think everyone’s feeling, regarding the fruit that’s there, [that] we’ll get it off the trees in the next coming months,” Royce said.
The USDA forecast for oranges had been at 74 million boxes in January, for the season that runs from September through July. A year ago, the state produced 71.6 million boxes of oranges.
In addition to seeing a 1 million-box decline in orange production, predictions for grapefruit production have dropped 8.5%, to 5.4 million boxes. The grapefruit forecast had grown 10% from January to February, to 5.9 million boxes.
The Florida Department of Citrus has called this forecast a sign of overall “stabilization” for the hard-hit industry.
“Today’s forecast indicates an industry that remains in transition, but is cautiously optimistic for a bright future,” Department of Citrus Executive Director Shannon Shepp said in a press release.
The new forecast kept the state’s citrus specialty crops, primarily tangerines and tangelos, at 1.05 million boxes.
Royce said some of the growers, who still have long-standing contracts on their drops, have gotten good returns. Others whose contracts have expired have not, he said. They had to accept lower prices because of an increase in orange juice inventories.
When Hurricane Irma decimated the state in September 2017, the 2018 harvest dropped from what the USDA had predicted to be a good year — 75 million boxes — to just 45 million.
Juice packagers covered the gap for their juice market with supplies from out of country, mostly Brazilian juice, Royce said, but then Florida’s groves bounced back the following year, creating a surplus.
Florida needed to maintain a supply to keep its market share and recover from Irma, but in the meantime, the surplus has outstripped demand.
“It will take a while for inventory [numbers] to get to where we like them,” Royce said.
Meanwhile, he said, with everyone still concerned about staying healthy in an influenza season, and a pandemic for the coronavirus, Royce said the Vitamin C in orange juice remains a good way to boost and maintain defenses against illness, and encourages people to drink more juice.
Naturally, he would prefer they choose juice supplied by Florida growers, if at all possible.
Information from the News Service of Florida included in this report.