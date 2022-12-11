SEBRING — Bad news has followed bad news for the Florida citrus forecast.
After hearing a low estimate in October, growers got worse news in November, and December’s estimate is even worse.
The latest estimate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, after calculating loss from Hurricane Ian, predicts Florida might only harvest 20 million 90-pound boxes of oranges this year.
It includes an estimate of only 13 million boxes of Valencia oranges and just 7 million boxes of non-Valencias.
Shortly after Ian hit in late September, the USDA estimate for the 2022-23 growing season was already down from the previous season: A total of 28 million boxes, consisting of 17 million Valencias and 11 million non-Valencias.
The previous season saw 22.8 million boxes of Valencias and 18.25 million boxes of non-Valencias, for a total of 41.05 million, which is already among the lowest harvests in 70-80 years.
Complicating matters somewhat was the fact that the USDA on Friday sent out two separate reports, said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association.
The first report had numbers even lower, but the amended report didn’t raise any spirits. Royce said that the official word predicts growers will see a loss of a third of their crop this year.
Anecdotally, growers harvesting right now tell him they are seeing a two-thirds loss — approximately 66%.
“Ian came right up the Florida citrus belt,” Royce said.
The October USDA estimate came out on Oct. 12, barely two weeks after Ian had ripped through groves throughout Florida’s Heartland.
When growers gathered at Putnam Ranch in Zolfo Springs to hear the estimate and confer with fellow growers, they said the storm had probably already taken 50%-60% of their crop already to tree damage and dropped fruit.
However, they said they might not see the full extent of the damage until later in the season. Many trees had been underwater from flooding for three days or more, and root damage might keep them from producing.
With harvest taking place in the late fall and early spring, some growers did not know whether or not they would have any fruit at all.
When asked if growers, who had crops as high as 200 million boxes 20 years ago, and who’ve seen harvests dwindle from citrus canker, citrus greening and other storms, would be able to weather this latest hit, Royce said many can’t.
“There will be more of them going out [of business] this year than last year,” Royce said.
Many are still looking at tree treatments which may help the remaining trees to fight off greening. Some have insurance money. He also said there is some measure of hope from federal assistance including cost share programs to replant trees, but he hasn’t heard of many growers doing that, yet.
The December estimate also cut the grapefruit total slightly, down from 2 million total boxes to 1.8 million, consisting of 1.62 million of red grapefruit and 180,000 of white.
Tangerines and tangelos, which dropped from 750,000 boxes in October to 700,000, also took a slight cut again, down to 600,000 boxes.
Meanwhile, the California estimate on tangerines and tangelos has held steady at 20 million boxes. Grapefruit was also unchanged at 4.1 million boxes. Texas, the USDA said, also had the same estimate from October: 2 million boxes of grapefruit and 1.15 million boxes of oranges, consisting of 250,000 boxes of Valencias and 900,000 boxes of non-Valencias.
The USDA also had not changed the California orange numbers of 47.1 million total boxes, consisting of 9.1 million boxes of Valencias and 38 million of non-Valencias.
It leaves the United States with a 2022-23 season harvest estimate of 22.35 million boxes of Valencia oranges and 45.9 million boxes of non-Valencias, for a total of just 68.25 million boxes of oranges.