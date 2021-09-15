LAKE PLACID — It was 1963 and the Beatles had yet to hit it big in America.
At the time, however, the “Fab Four” were a top band in the United Kingdom, and Roy Orbison was looking for a local act to bring in crowds for his first-ever UK tour.
The American crooner and the burgeoning Beatles set off on the road together that year with the British lads as the opening act and Orbison, riding on the fame of hits like “Crying” and “In Dreams,” as the headliner.
At the start, Orbison was intended to be the headliner throughout the tour, but fan response was so strong after a few months, The Beatles took the top spot and Beatlemania was well on its way.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, the audience at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid will travel back in time to witness the legendary tour through a tribute show billed simply, but poignantly, as “Legends of Rock: The Beatles & Roy Orbison.” The Nowhere Band featuring Jesse Aron (as Orbison) will have you believing you are seeing the real thing.
The songs“They would have songwriting competitions in the back of the tour bus,” said Dave Radford, drummer, and manager of the tribute project.
“It started with Orbison as the headliner and then farther into the tour, The Beatles became headliners,” Radford said. “They tried, throughout the years, to put together another tour but could never get their schedules to work. It ended up being a really successful tour.”
This tribute show will bring back the best tunes ever played from these amazing artists.
“We’ll do ‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘Crying’ ... basically all the hits from Orbison,” Radford said. “For The Beatles, we’ll do some early songs like ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand,’ as well as some later things like songs off of the album ‘Abbey Road’.”
When it comes to ‘The Beatles & Orbison’ tribute, Radford said they strive for authenticity in appearance as much as they do in the music.
“All the things we do,” Radford said, “we try to be accurate, using the correct instruments – guitars and such – and we go after accurate dress as well. We try to create a look and feel that is authentic to the original tour.”
The authenticityThe authenticity for Radford goes farther back than just the look of the band.
“We have a connection through Alan James, who through the years served as Orbison’s lead guitarist and eventually as his musical director and personal manager,” Radford said. “We’ve talked for years. Doing an Orbison tribute seemed so natural having done The Beatles thing in the past.”
“The tempo of Orbison’s songs will not be like what you hear on the records but as Alan James has taught us. They will be identical to a real live version of Orbison,” Radford said.
Radford said he met James in 1980 at Brent’s Music Headquarters in Fort Myers while playing Orbison and they’ve been friends ever since.
“We’ve helped each other over the years,” Radford said, “and he plays guitar in some of our shows. Now we have this Orbison thing going and we just have a blast doing it. Every time we
do this show, it always draws great responses. We’ve been doing it for the past five years.” Alan James will be playing live at this show, bringing a big piece of the history to this special performance.
The showThe Beatles & Roy Orbison Tribute show on Oct. 7 will begin at 7 p.m. at the Genesis Center at 218 E Belleview St. in Lake Placid. For tickets and more information, call 941-207-1038 or visit sunevents.com.