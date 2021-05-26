LAKE PLACID — It was a beautiful morning in Lake Placid for a celebration at Orchid Cove on May 18 welcoming the community to their new vision of skilled nursing. It was also a celebration of the hard work and dedication of all of their valued employees.
Dr. Donald Geldart has been seeing patients there for about 10 years.
“It’s good to have some new blood here to continue making improvements. There’s a big need here in this area. They provide good care,” he said.
The Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, represented by Nicole Shrout and Vicki Spires, was there for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Balloons and a huge cake were on hand for the celebration.
“Orchid Cove Health Group acquired this facility in November of 2020,” said Amy Jo Allen, vice president of business development. “We went through the Change of Ownership and State Survey. We welcomed new management as we worked to overcome some challenges we faced. We want to get to know our community and develop strong partnerships. We’re open and thriving and can’t wait to care for our Lake Placid neighbors.”
Representing Orchid Cove at the ribbon cutting, with those giant red scissors, were Jean Marc Ulysse (facility administrator) and Jennifer Searle-Palleschi (corporate COO). Flowers were presented to some team members who were instrumental in assisting with the transition.
Patricia Walker, resident council president at Orchid Cove, was also presented with a beautiful bouquet.
“I have lived here for six years and love it. The care is great,” Walker said.
Welcome speeches from Ulysse, Searle-Palleschi and Katie Berzowski (corporate regional director of operations) explained their vision for Orchid Cove.
“We purchased Orchid Cove last fall so we own and operate this facility,” Searle-Palleschi said. “It’s a privilege to care for our residents. We have over 200 employees and want to offer them a career path with us. We are investing in our team and want to be a resource in the community. It takes very special people to work in this industry.”
The team lined up under the new Orchid Cove signage for a picture representing their enduring spirit and dedication to the new opportunities at Orchid Cove. Everyone lined up at the Taco Truck for a nice Mexican lunch with all the fixings and a cold beverage. For dessert, there was a piece of the celebration cake.
Orchid Cove Nursing Home is located at 125 Tomoka Boulevard South in Lake Placid, just off of U.S. 27, by the AdventHealth Lake Placid hospital. Their phone number is 863-465-7200.