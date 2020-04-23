The only "war" this president has created is a war within our own country. He has pitted those who believe in science and their recommendations to stop a global pandemic, against his base of true believers who follow his tweets into the streets.
Do these people who took to the streets to "liberate" states even understand what it could mean if these areas are not opened properly? Will these same people be the first to show up at the hospitals when they become sick?
Because Trump's feelings were hurt, he has lashed out once again. He endlessly blurts things he has to retract, and tweets things to incite his base. This is not leadership, and having him at the helm has been sad and confusing for our nation. He is not able to unite us because his ego is much too fragile.
We all want our economy to thrive, but it must be done properly with science as the guide. It can be done systematically with testing. There must be order and precision — not chaos and mayhem. A real leader knows this.
Pat Myers
Sebring