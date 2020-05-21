A local florist ruined Mother's Day for many mom's [sic] in Highlands County. They failed to deliver Mother's Day flowers altogether and those that were received were wrong. High priced bouquets were substituted with flowers that looked as though they had been purchased from the $9.99 bin at Walmart.
The business has not taken responsibility for their errors. They do not follow up with customers, respond to emails or messages left in person at the store and their phones are left unanswered. There is no option to leave a message as the mailbox is always full.
Multiple negative reviews can be found on Google yielding a 2.4-star rating.
Rachel Kuh
Sebring