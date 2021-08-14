TALLAHASSEE — Saying the man had not been given adequate notice of an online hearing, an appeals court Friday sided with a Polk County man whose guns were taken by police because of concerns that he posed a risk to himself or others.
The man, identified in the ruling by the initials E.P., was a concealed-weapons license holder who in May 2020 was the subject of what is known as a “risk protection order.” After receiving a report from a family member, Lakeland police took the man to the Peace River Center, a mental-health facility, and brought his guns and ammunition to the police department.
Risk-protection orders can last up to a year and apply to people who are deemed risks to injure themselves or others if they have guns.
A Polk County judge issued a temporary risk-protection order on May 31, 2020, and scheduled a final hearing on June 12, 2020. E.P. went to the Polk County Courthouse for the final hearing but had not been informed the hearing was being held online, according to Friday’s ruling by a panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal. The judge issued a final risk-protection order, leading E.P. to argue in an appeal that he had not been given proper notice of the hearing. The appeals court agreed and overturned the risk-protection order.
“In this case, E.P. was not provided with adequate notice regarding the final hearing and was therefore deprived of his right to be heard,” said Friday’s six-page opinion, written by Judge J. Andrew Atkinson and joined by Judges Anthony Black and Suzanne Labrit. “As such, the final order was entered in contravention of E.P.’s right to procedural due process and must be reversed.”
The opinion did not explain why the hearing was held online, though many court proceedings were held remotely last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.