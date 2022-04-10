SEBRING — When restaurants got the call to shut down for the pandemic, the bills kept coming.
Meanwhile, regular customers and residents in general still needed supplies. That’s when Tonya Kahn and Stephanie Nelson from Organically Local realized that their suppliers still had no shortages of anything but buyers.
Kahn came up with the idea to order some of this surplus from suppliers — two or three semi-trailers at a time — and provide it, at cost, to their customers and people in the community at large.
It ended up feeding and supplying a lot of people who would not have had supplies otherwise by creating a contactless pop-up market serving Highlands County and surrounding areas for nearly three months during the shutdown.
Starting March 24, 2020, they had toilet paper, paper towels, bread, fruits and vegetables, and some meat. Traffic came in on Wall Street, placing orders by phone with volunteers on the inside filling those orders. Workers would sanitize credit cards and money, handed in through the mail slot.
Cars would line up down Ridgewood Drive, stretching north from their corner, stacking in the empty parallel parking. People came from as far away as Okeechobee and Hardee counties, even Lakeland and Port St. Lucie, both more than 90 minutes away.
The effort couldn’t have happened without volunteers, too, they said. One, Wendy Layport, was a customer who liked what she saw and started volunteering alongside others like the owners’ longtime friend, Candice McIntyre.
Although Kahn and Nelson made very little profit, they helped another suffering business and gave away a lot of food to struggling families, said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the Highlands County Tourist Development Council, “Visit Sebring.” It earned the couple the Humanitarian Champion Award from the 2020 Tourism Champion Awards.
It wasn’t a unanimous decision, Nelson said. She didn’t like forking out money with the business shut and no money coming in.
“I doubted it. It’s scary. That’s a lot of money to put in on a whim,” Nelson said. “I drug my heels. Tanya said, ‘Too bad. This is what we’re doing.’”
Nelson went along with it. She usually does.
“Such is my life,” Nelson said. “Quite often, I doubt Tonya’s ideas, because someone’s got to keep her grounded.”
Kahn, however, with her deep family connection to Sebring, said her view was that if it was meant to be, they’d be successful. If not, that’s how they would end.
If their business failed, and if it failed trying to help the community, she said, she would sleep well at night.
“It was my turn to step up to the plate,” Kahn said. “You do what you can to help.”
Her family owned Kahn’s Department Store from 1927 to 1972, and a mural of her great-grandparents, Sadie and Michael Kahn, graces a park less than a block away.
“The community showed a serious need,” Kahn said, “and I have a new appreciation for anyone who owns grocery stores.”
Not ready to store that amount of produce, they dropped their air-conditioning to 65 degrees F.
When the couple learned that Dakin Dairy had excess milk, they had them set up shop in their rear parking lot, the one they used to deliver the grocery orders, and sell their milk.
They ran 12-14 hour days, with Nelson carrying the couple’s now 18-month-old son, Briggs. Their other son, Gunner, is 18 years old.
Three or four customers still came to get organic smoothies, cancer patients doing juice cleansing. For families who couldn’t make it, they would deliver groceries.
“We almost did it daily,” Nelson said.
“We had a good day of work. We worked a full day for free, and it felt good,” Kahn said. “It just was a feel-good operation.”
Kahn said she “about had a heart attack” when Hartt announced they received a humanitarian award. They didn’t expect to get recognized.
“Because that’s not why we did it,” Nelson said.
It was hard to accept recognition, they said, when it was just about trying to help others.