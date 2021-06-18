AVON PARK — South Florida State College will join the Heartland Rural Health Network iMAD, Heartland Core Wellness, The Hope Foundation, Highlands County NAACP, The Heartland Coalition for the Homeless, Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office COPS ADAPT Unit for the June Jump-A-Thon at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring on Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m.
“As our community is recovering from a year or more of a pandemic, it’s very important to come together and to help strengthen each other as we attempt a return back to normalcy,” said Larry Moore, iMAD program director. “Mental, physical, and spiritual all play a big part. Health professionals, pastors, and placers must regroup to maintain their role in getting and keeping our community healthy. The Heartland Rural Health Network along with many other community partners believe brighter days are ahead of us and our plan is to jump whole heartedly into our best selves.”
The Jump-A-Thon is vehicle for educating the community on the resources available in Florida’s Heartland. The SFSC Adult Education Department’s new Partners in Progress community outreach initiative joins the seven community organizations to share valuable insight to funds, services and training programs available throughout the community. The Jump-A-Thon is a unique event to meet neighbors where they are and showcase what each group has to offer.
“Since the hit of the pandemic, the local economy has experienced crushing losses and the needs of our neighbors are at an all-time high,” said Sari Crews, SFSC Adult Education recruitment and retention coordinator. “In hopes to help our community rally back from this devastation, South Florida State College has introduced rapid credentialing programs to upskill the workforce. Due to the fact that the illiteracy rate in the Heartland is absolutely staggering, South Florida State College’s Adult Education Team is looking to lead the charge by introducing career pathways through GED® Prep and ESOL.”
With the support of the June Jump-A-Thon pledges, South Florida State College’s Adult Education team will be raising funds for students that do not qualify for traditional financial aid. To watch students put their dreams of pursuing a better life on hold is what inspired the creation of outreach initiatives like Partners in Progress. Collaborating with community partners, connecting students to available resources, and guiding them on career pathways will ignite the spark needed to give hope back to the community.
“The Jump-A-Thon is a really fun way to have a retro moment where we can introduce people into jumping rope again. Not to mention, if you are a parent and you have kids or little ones that want to come out to burn some energy and learn how to jump rope, this event is geared toward families and their wellness,” said Michelle Cathey, iMAD senior health educator. “Moreover, the Jump-A-Thon promotes a great sense of community and doing something fun, retro and everyone coming together to have a wonderful time.”
The Jump-A-Thon is open to the public and includes food, raffles, music and door prizes. Donations begin at $1 and include a jump rope. To request a pledge form or for more information, contact Crews with SFSC at 863-784-7473 or Cathey with iMAD at 863-471-6007.