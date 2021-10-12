SEBRING — A federal judge has allowed a series of challenges to move forward to the new state elections law, setting the stage for cases arguing against Republican legislators’ efforts to impose tougher rules on voting by mail and on voter registration drives.
News Service of Florida reports that the Florida Conference of the NAACP, Disability Rights Florida, the League of Women Voters of Florida, UnidosUS and a number of other organizations have alleged that the changes approved by the Legislature this spring could curtail voting by Black, Latino and disabled residents.
Senate Bill 90, as reported by News Service of Florida, was one of the most controversial issues of the 2021 legislative session and came after a relatively smooth 2020 election in Florida. However, GOP legislators maintained the changes were necessary to ensure election security and prevent fraud in future elections.
The lawsuits focus on several parts of the law that deal with voting by mail, as well as a requirement that third-party voter registration groups provide a disclaimer to people signing up to vote. The law also set new restrictions on the availability and use of drop boxes, where people can drop off vote-by-mail ballots, the News Service reported. Under the law, supervisors of elections must have the boxes staffed at all times and can only use the boxes during early voting hours and at early voting sites, or face $25,000 fines.
The lawsuits contend that the restrictions will impact voters who work during the day and those with disabilities, who might be forced to bring ballots into early voting sites if drop boxes are not outside.
Out of Highlands County’s 66,317 registered voters, 52,472 cast ballots for a total voter turnout of 79.12%. Of that near-80% turnout, 19,644 voted by mail, or 29.62% of registered voters and 37.44% of the ballots cast in that election.
Highlands County Assistant Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said, where people could wait two election cycles — four years — to renew a request to continue receiving a vote-by-mail ballot, they now have just one election cycle: two years.
They can wait as late as 10 days prior to election day to request a ballot, she said, which gives the Elections Office two days to get it in the mail. However, those who don’t want to risk postal delays would want to request the ballot earlier.
As previously reported by the Highlands News-Sun, SB 90 now requires that every renewal request include a Social Security number or a driver’s license number written on the outside of their ballot envelope to verify the identity of the person requesting it. However, as reported, Healy said voters could send that ballot envelope to the Elections Office in a larger plain envelope to ensure that information stays private. She has also seen more requests online.
A lawsuit filed in May by the NAACP, Disability Rights Florida and Common Cause, argues that the election changes are unconstitutional because the “brunt of the harm” will be borne by voters who are Black, Hispanic, elderly or have disabilities.
In separate rulings Friday, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said Secretary of State Laurel Lee, Attorney General Ashley Moody and supervisors of elections should remain as defendants in most of the challenges. While Lee’s attorneys argued in June allegations of putting restrictions directly on minorities dwells on historical actions.
Walker wrote that the “plaintiffs’ allegations draw a straight, shameful line from the discriminatory laws of the 1880s to today. Whether plaintiffs can prove such a link is another matter. At this stage, however, these allegations will do.”
The lawsuits also target part of the law that imposes restrictions on providing such things as food and water to people waiting in line to vote within 150-foot “non-solicitation” zones outside polling places, and also allege that part of the law requiring disclaimers by third-party voter registration groups are intended to have a chilling effect on voter-registration drives.