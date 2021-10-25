SEBRING — When word first started to spread about the Who I Am Foundation patient support kits, a group of young ladies jumped at the chance to help them get started.
Brittney Fann, director of Beauty Fit for a Queen, first learned about Who I Am Foundation when visiting with co-founders Tracy Stites and Jo Ann Serdynski.
Fann told Emilie Franklin, who is Miss Highlands County, about the foundation’s mission and she wanted to get the group involved.
The Who I Am Patient Support Kit contains information on national, state and local Highlands County support organizations like Meals on Wheels and social services. Most importantly the 28-by-24-inch wall hanging has 13 clear pockets families can fill with pictures and notes from loved ones. Five of the clear pockets hold Who I Am cards the family can fill out to tell the patient’s story when a family member cannot be there. These wall hangings are made with hospital grade plastic so they can be hung inside the patient’s room.
Fann said, “The girls come in and they know people, or have family members who have passed. It’s a personal thing for them. Helping put the kits together, the girls know they are going into the rooms of patients and will help their caretakers know them better. It is encouraging for the girls to do this.”
Fann and Franklin gathered about 20 middle school and high school girls from Sebring and Wauchula to help package the kits for a first round of distribution.
Of the three boxes of kits that the girls worked through, 60 went to AdventHealth in Sebring, 10 each to the Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid chambers of commerce and 10 to a volunteer working specifically with families with loved ones in COVID isolation at Baycare in Plant City.
Stites and Serdynski opened the gathering by telling why the foundation was formed and how the girls could help.
As the girls wrapped up this community service project, they prayed over the boxed kits. Some prayed for the medical teams working with the COVID-19 patients, while all of them mentioned the patients and their families.
“Bless this whole process to reach those who are going through it,” said one teenager. Another prayed, “Bless these packages. Be with the doctors, the nurses, the patients in the hospitals and their families. Touch their hearts.”
“I love that the girls got to hear the mission of this project so they know the difference they can make helping an organization or a program. They (Serdynski and Stites) have made something beautiful out of something so sad,” Fann said.
Some of the girls who helped with the project included Aurora and Sapphire Denz, Roxie Lipowski, Audrey Coulter, Macie and Brooke Fann, Annandra Ramkissoon, Scarlett Lackey, Emilie Franklin, Rylie Schewe, Charlee Prendergast, Adrianna Sarmiento, Octavia Boone, Willow Hines and Alyssa Coulter.
Last week, students from Avon Park High School and more volunteer adults put together over 250 of Patient Support Kits. The week prior, over 150 were completed by students from Sebring and Wauchula.
Again today, Monday, Oct. 25, volunteers will be at the Rotary Club in Avon Park from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. On Nov. 2, student volunteers will be in Sebring at the Lagrow Irrigation Warehouse on U.S. 27.
The Who I Am Foundation provides free Who I Am Support Kits to anyone with a loved one admitted to an infectious disease isolation unit. They are also free to families with special needs children and adults admitted into any type of room, as well as families of any patient who is non-verbal.
The kits are available for patients at AdventHealth Sebring, all local chambers of commerce and through the website at whoiamfoundation.com.
Watch the Who I Am Foundation Facebook page for schedules of when students can get community service hours by helping prepare the patient support kits. For more information or to request a kit, visit whoiamfoundation.com. Donations can be made at the website, or mail a check payable to Jo Ann Serdynski, Who I Am Foundation, P.O. Box 866, Avon Park, FL 33826.
For more information about Beauty Fit for a Queen, email info.beautyfitforaqueen@gmail.com