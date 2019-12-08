While resolving to lose weight or quit smoking are popular New Year’s resolutions, many people decide the dawn of a new year is a great time to get organized.
The holiday season can interfere with one’s ability to stay organized. The arrival of new gifts, decorations decking the halls and overnight guests can make it seem like rooms have been turned upside down. But the end of the holiday season provides a great chance to sort through belongings and start organizing in earnest.
Men and women who want to get organized can consult with a professional organizer or tackle the job on their own, potentially enlisting the help of others in the household.
Step 1: Assess the damage.
It can be difficult to get organized without first taking inventory of your home. Go through all of the rooms in the house and decide what your goals for each room are, jotting those goals down as you go.
See if the rooms have more storage potential than you’re utilizing, particularly those rooms that are overrun with items. Storage can include shelves on walls, new furniture or modified closet spaces. Again, jot down your ideas so you can refer back to them later on.
Step 2: Set up a sorting plan.
Organizing may involve sorting through belongings and getting rid of things you no longer use. One of the easier ways to handle sorting is to purchase three different containers or make three different piles. The first one will hold items you will keep, the second includes items that can be sold or donated and the last will house items that you will discard or recycle. Separating belongings in this manner can help you stay on task and remove some of the stress from getting organized. Simply move the containers that are no longer needed from the room when you’re ready to organize the remaining belongings.
Step 3: Schedule your cleaning days.
It may take a couple of sessions to get certain rooms clean, so plan ahead for that. For example, you may need a day to sort and toss items, another day to prep the room with organizational enhancements and yet another to put everything back. Separating tasks into manageable sessions will help you reach smaller goals that eventually add up to your larger goal of getting more organized.
Plan project days when you can devote time with few, if any, distractions. You may want to ask a friend or family member to take care of your children or pets for a few hours while you are tackling your tasks. Organizing around the trash pickup schedule can help, too. This way discarded items are quickly out of sight and out of mind.
Step 4: Prepare your day.
Have all of your necessary equipment on hand in advance of Day 1. This eliminates having to go on the search for supplies, which can prove distracting. Make sure you are well rested and have eaten a hearty meal. Set an alarm for how long you want the organizational session to go. If you work until you reach the point of fatigue, you may not be inclined to finish on another day.
Step 5: Reward yourself.
Every time you finish an organizational session or goal, treat yourself to something nice, such as a dinner out or a massage. Choose something relaxing that makes you happy.
Step 6: Repeat the process.
When one room is organized, establish your plan for the next room. Once you see the success that comes from the first room, you can use that as motivation to do the others at your own pace.
Getting organized may take some time, but it can be well worth the reward when a home is clean and everything has a place.