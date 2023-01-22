Selma Tornado

The Edmund Pettus Bridge is intact, Jan. 13, 2023, in Selma, Ala., after a tornado passed through the area the day before. The annual Selma celebration that commemorates the fight for voting rights will go forward in March despite the tornado damage to the city.

 STEW MILNE/AP FILE PHOTO

SELMA, Ala. — The annual Selma celebration that commemorates the fight for voting rights will go forward in March despite the tornado damage to the city, organizers said.

“The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is needed every year. But in light of the massive devastation in Selma, it is needed now more than ever,” Faya Rose Toure, a founder of the annual celebration, said in a news release.

