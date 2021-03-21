ZOLFO SPRINGS — Back in February, a giant python was caught in Zolfo Springs, just over the Highlands County line. Aaron Brown, his cousin and other friends dragged the python from the culvert where it tried to hide. The snake kept coming and coming, over 16 feet worth.
After killing the snake, Brown and his cousin, William “Bobby” Wilkinson, and friend, Dewey Sebring, decided to call in Dusty “Wildman” Crum from the Everglades. Crum is the barefoot python hunter from the Guardians of the Glades, a television show on Discovery channel.
Crum took the snake back to the Everglades to skin and found 100 eggs inside the snake. If the eggs were fertile, that would mean there is at least one more python in the area. Another thought was the snake may have migrated to Zolfo from the Everglades where the invasive species is a major problem. Another hypothesis for the snake to be in Zolfo is it was a pet that was released. The snake did not have a microchip in it. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Senior Officer Adam Brown explained the necropsy results.
“A necropsy was performed by FWC staff on a python that was caught in Zolfo Springs, Hardee County, on Feb. 15,” Brown said via email. “At the time of the necropsy, some of the snake had already been processed, so exact measurements of the snake are not available. Based on what we were able to see, the python was approximately 16 feet, 6 inches in length and weighed more than 130 pounds. The python was a female and several underdeveloped eggs were found, although the viability of the eggs was unable to be determined.”
The necropsy did nothing to identify the snake’s origins. Burmese pythons are usually seen in south Florida and are fairly common in the Everglades. The nonpoisonous constrictors feast on the small mammals in the Everglades.
“Burmese pythons are not native to Florida, have caused significant ecological damage, and cannot be legally owned for personal possession,” FWC’s Adam Brown said. “They are established and breeding across natural areas in south Florida, from just south of Lake Okeechobee to Key Largo and from Broward County west to Collier County. While Burmese pythons have been observed or captured outside this area, it does not mean those pythons are part of a breeding, wild population. Instead, pythons observed or captured well outside the wild population boundary may be animals that are released or that have escaped from captivity. While we cannot confirm this is the case for this animal, due to the distance from the known established breeding population of pythons in south Florida, this animal is likely released or escaped from captivity.”
Pythons are so destructive to the ecosystems where they inhabit that it is legal to humanely kill them with permission from the land owner per Executive Order 20-17. They are only protected by anti-cruelty laws. Thousands of Burmese pythons are killed in the Everglades annually, with 2020 being a record year. FWC will even train people on getting rid of the snakes, called Python Patrol.
“A hunting license or permit is not required and can be taken on private property with landowner permission or on 25 Commission-managed lands throughout South Florida,” Adam Brown wrote.
He described what a nest may look like.
“Python nests are generally well hidden, either underground, in debris, or in thick vegetation, making them difficult to find,” he said. “A female Burmese python may lay 50-100 eggs and will wrap its body around the clutch to keep it warm and to defend the eggs against predators.”
After the clutch hatches, the pythons move on. Adam Brown also gave some safety tips concerning pets and other animals that is probably good for all snakes.
“While pythons are a large predator species, we have no reports of Burmese pythons preying on domesticated pets,” he said. “There are a few reports of pythons preying on small livestock, such as goats or chickens in South Florida where they have an established population. It is more likely that pets will have conflicts with wildlife. For this reason, the FWC recommends that you keep pets indoors and small livestock contained, especially at night. Free-roaming cats are at a high risk of being preyed on by wildlife. Walk small dogs on a short leash that is less than six feet, especially at night, dusk or dawn. Be extra careful if you are going to walk your pet in wooded areas or areas that have heavy foliage.”
If you see a Burmese python and you do not want to wrangle it yourself, call Exotic Species Hotline at 1-888-I’VE-GOT1 or go to Ivegot1.org.