VENUS — Archbold Biological Station is pleased to host online as distinguished guest speaker, Dr. John W. Fitzpatrick, director of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Archbold board member, presents the webinar, ‘How birds can save the world: lessons from eBird, the world’s largest citizen science project.’
Fitzpatrick is a Minnesota native who has been a friend of Archbold Biological Station since his 1972 and 1973 summer internships as a college student. He served as executive director of the Station from 1988 to 1995, and continues to support Archbold Expeditions, Inc. as a member of the board of directors. His passion for birding began at a young age and later evolved into research interests that have taken him around the world. He has served as the executive director of Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology since 1995, and maintains strong engagement with the study of Florida Scrub-Jays at Archbold and around the state.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology is dedicated to advancing the understanding and protection of the natural world. The Cornell Lab joins with people from all walks of life to make new scientific discoveries, share insights, and galvanize conservation action. For decades, the Cornell Lab has deployed science and technology to enhance the understanding of birds and the world we share. The Lab supports the largest repository of biological data in the world, as well as the scientists committed to mining this resource to support the work of researchers, educators, birders, and conservationists around the globe.
The free webinar will be hosted on Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18. Interested parties may register online at www.archbold-station.org, or attend the Facebook Live-stream.
For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.