SEBRING — Sergio Roberto Ortiz, 26, of Sebring, was arrested by the Sebring Police Department on March 20 about 2 a.m. from a hit and run crash on March 14. He is facing felony hit and run, failing to stop and remain at a crash scene with serious bodily injury.
According to the Warrant Service report from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, at 11 p.m. on March 14 the Sebring Police Department was dispatched to Sebring Parkway and North Ridgewood Drive after a witness called in a hit and run.
Sebring Police Department Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart said the witness told officers that he/she saw the Corolla driving north on North Ridgewood Drive at a high rate of speed and made a left onto the Sebring Parkway, still driving at a high rate of speed.
Ortiz allegedly hit the victim with his car and it looked like he might stop but just kept going, according to Hart. The victim, Musad Molla, 40, of Sebring, was found by officers laying on his back against the curb to the north side of the Sebring Parkway west of North Ridgewood Drive.
Molla was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. Hart said he was still in critical condition as of Monday morning.
Video surveillance was used in the investigation. Ortiz was seen on video at the Chevron Gas Station nearby purchasing items. The debit card he used to purchase the items was registered to him as well as the license plate for the car.
The car and driver were identified. Police went to Ortiz’s mother’s house where they found the car under a tarp in the backyard. Ortiz’s mother told officers that her son told her he hit a deer and did not report it to the insurance company.
Ortiz bonded out of jail on a $5,000 bond.