Otilia “Tillie” Curfman
Otilia B. (Tillie) Curfman passed away on May 12, 2020 in Douglas, Arizona. Otilia was a long-time resident of Sebring, Florida where she resided for over 47 years. Otilia was born Dec. 24, 1925 in the Philippine Islands. She was married for over 39 years to the late Ralph H. Curfman.
She was a dedicated mother, friend, and active member of Saint Catherine Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, going to church and spending time with her family. As a result of her generous spirit and sense of humor, she was loved by many. Her love for her children and grandchildren was endless and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda M. Curfman, and son, Michael L. Curfman.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Ralph S. Curfman (Doris), Norma J. Maul (Ron), Steven C. Curfman, David R. Curfman, Kenneth J. Curfman (Marcia), Brenda K. Curfman (Tanja), and Gerald G. Curfman (Monica).
A funeral service will be held at Saint Luke Catholic Church on May 23 at 10 a.m. (current health restrictions at time of funeral will apply). Additionally, there is a graveside service in Sebring, Florida that will be held on May 29 at 10:30 a.m. in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.