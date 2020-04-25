Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
We as a nation are currently mired in a swamp of uncertainty. Never before have we been under such a siege as that which this invisible enemy has launched upon us. But the human condition can be an amazing, resourceful and inspirational thing.
This is a war. Not a conventional war as we understand it, but a war nonetheless. Our defenders in this war, our “army,” do not carry the typical weapons of warfare. They are not trained in the way of our brave and mighty military forces. But soldiers they are.
Our new army is every bit as courageous as our combat-trained fighting force. They risk their lives for the sake of others. They leave their homes and families every day and night in an effort to hold this lurking foe at bay. To protect those whom they’ve never met from a threat they cannot see.
Masks, shields, helmets and gloves are their arsenal. Ambulances and police cruisers are their tanks and humvees. Doctor’s offices and hospitals are their FOBs (forward operating bases).
Winston Churchill once made a fitting, almost prophetic statement that applies to our times: “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”
What our first responders have done and continue to do is, in a word, heroic. What our doctors and nurses and medical staffs are doing is, in a word, the same word: heroic.
There are our “local militias” who are also doing a heroic thing by volunteering to join the fight in any capacity, ever vigilant to fill a need. The food banks, the churches and those who have taken it upon themselves to make masks at home.
There are plants that have joined the war effort by converting themselves into makers of weapons that our new war requires. Corporations have also “volunteered” by donating much needed PPE, food and many other items. So many owe so much to so relatively few.
The MLK Jr. quote above is, of course, taken out of its original context but the statement is every bit as true in our current times. Today, there are no Democrats, Republicans and Liberals. There are no blacks, whites or Latinos. No gays, lesbians or transgenders. There are only people. One people. And that is what will win this war. People seeing only people.
“...where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” This is our measure. What we do now. The value we place on one another’s lives. Because in the end, all we have is each other. It’s all we’ve ever really had, and it’s the only thing that really matters.
To those who are giving all they can give in the face of a not-so-clear but certainly present danger, we cannot express enough heartfelt thanks for the risks you have been willing to take daily — for us — the people. One people.
To all the heroes, we thank you, we salute you.
Jim Ervin is a correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun.