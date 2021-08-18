When my son was almost 5 years old, we moved to a new neighborhood. We were excited to discover that one of his kindergarten friends was a neighbor.
Several young friends played together at a small park only a few houses away.
One day, I noticed my son gazing out the window.
“Aren’t you going out to play with your friends,” I asked.
“No. I don’t feel like it.”
So, he played alone in his room and we did some things together. However, when this behavior continued for several days, I became concerned.
We sat down for a heart-to-heart and he finally opened up to me.
“I don’t want to play with them because they say bad words. And I’m afraid if I play with them, I will start saying those bad words, too.”
Wow! I was amazed that one so young would already have such convictions.
So, we talked about how we live in this world and will encounter these kinds of things. But we can’t stay in our room forever.
Consequently, I encouraged him that when he played with them, he should set a good example of how to talk without saying bad words. And when tempted, he should whisper Jesus’ name in prayer and he would help him to be strong and not give in.
When we are raising young children, we are bringing up future adults to possess integrity, convictions and to be genuine in all they do. They won’t be children forever and these traits need to be developed from a young age.
Then when they are young men, they’ll be firmly grounded in these truths and be examples to those around them…young or old. As it says in 1 Timothy 4: 12, NKJV, “Let no one despise your youth, but be an example to the believers in word, in conduct, in love, in spirit, in faith, in purity.”
One of our grandsons is 16 and working in a mechanic’s shop where profane language floats around. But they see his self-control and convictions and actually apologize when a nasty word flies out of their mouths. He is living an exemplary life.
The Apostle Paul reminded Timothy to “guard what was committed to your trust, avoiding the profane and idle babblings and contradiction of what is falsely called knowledge.”
We each are uniquely designed with personalities and traits. But as we work toward becoming more like Jesus, and draw on his divine nature, we display his character to all we meet.
Our most genuine selves. Selah