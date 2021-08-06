The sound of the engine was strong and smooth and I applied full power to my “mighty” Cessna 150; it was time to do a flight test on an engine that was recently taken apart, inspected and put back together. Takeoff is typically when your aircraft engine is under the most stress and if something is going to happen in a bad way, it will happen then.
The takeoff roll was smooth, rotate at 55 knots, pass through ground effect, and climbing out at 75 knots. All was well for a beautiful morning to fly last Saturday. I had received a service bulletin from Cessna to have a certain bearing checked on the engine type I had, and rather than worry about if my engine had a problem, I had it taken apart and inspected. All was found to be in excellent condition and I have no worries. I don’t like to fly constantly looking for a place to land if and when the engine quits. I had been “grounded” for some time as I waited for the shop to get to my airplane. It felt so very good to get in the air and enjoy some “aero-therapy.”
It was more than having a satisfying feeling of a solid engine and a great morning to fly. A week ago today, I returned from a week of intense training at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) in Daytona with the whole instructional team of our High School Aviation Academy. Our instructional team of Jeremy Brod – Avon Park High School; Steve Picklesimer – Sebring High School; Mike Halpern – Lake Placid High School; Vikki Greenleaf – EAA 1240, and myself drank the aeronautical knowledge from the ERAU “fire hose” for a week. It was intense and very rewarding. Our partnership with ERAU is a significant enhancement to our existing high school aviation program.
Tomorrow our orientation for our Aviation Academy 2021-22 school year program has been canceled due to COVID concerns. We will host a Aoom meeting during period 1A on Wednesday, Aug. 11. During the Zoom meeting we will share what we will be doing in the program, what the students can expect from the curriculum and the instructional team, and what we will expect from them. This program is not your typical high school class. Much is expected from the students as they will need to stay on top of their assignments and manage their time. Their active participation and investment in the program will be the key to their success. Our teaching philosophy is that “We are not the Sage on the stage, but the Guide on the side.” For some this will be a change from what they have experienced in school so far.
This year we are adding another aircraft build project in addition to the AirCam already under construction. We will be building a Zenith 750 STOL (Short Take Off and Landing) aircraft with EAA members Jay and Mary Johnson. Returning EAA Chapter 1240 members Bob Ohlinger, Bill Pisarillo, and Charlie Dye will be back to assist with the aircraft building. The Zenith 750 is a very popular and proven kit experimental category high wing aircraft. Our EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center will be a very busy place. As the school year moves along, I’ll be sharing updates on our progress and other aviation related happenings in this weekly column.
If you are interested in seeing what is being built and meeting some of our students, come to our next EAA Chapter 1240 pancake breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 8 a.m. Follow the road around the Sebring International Raceway and go to Gate 24. Just follow the signs.
We are at the start/finish line. For the school faculty and staff, and soon for our students, summer is over and our new school year begins. Fasten your seat belts, place your tray and seat in the fully upright position, we are about to take off!
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.