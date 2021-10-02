Our palms are always swaying
In a world where dubious news comes from social media and web articles that are barely more than retweets of something going viral on social media, our local paper stands as a stalwart for accurate Highlands County information. The old caution that a news article should contain only “who”, “what”, and “where” shows clearly in reports in the HNS — the “why” should appear only on the editorial Viewpoints page.
Editorials matter. They bring together facts, historical and legal precedent, and political triangularization. An editorial gives the reader a view they might have not have considered.
A column in Viewpoints written by Highlands News-Sun local staff, on the other hand, is a personal message that intriguingly begs for the author’s opinions and experiences, and importantly, why they wrote the column.
The Sept. 27th “The things I see from my window” by the executive editor is a gentle reminder that the world in front of us can be obscured by the chatter about the national outrage of the day.
As with Ms. (Romona) Washington, the view out my window has become more important to me since the pandemic. An extension of that view can be a telephone call to someone separated by distance. This extends the view out my window to the view out the windows of my important friends and family.
Thank you, Ms. Washington, for reminding us to keep an eye on things locally and to help improve our community. In Sebring, our palm trees are always swaying.
Jerry Youngman
Sebring