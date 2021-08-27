Our soldiers should be proud
An open letter to our soldiers:
Always be proud of your dedicated service to your country. Only you know the scars and wounds of warfare that many may see, but so few of us truly feel and understand. Only you know what it is like to to lose brothers and sisters along side you in combat. You sacrificed your life to protect your nation knowing you may not return home.
America loves you. You are held in high esteem. A true leader, a hero, unselfishly putting country, freedoms and family first. You wear your uniform proudly reflecting your devotion to the United States Military, the United States of America, and those foreign nations you also defend. You are compassionate to the less fortunate who look to the American Soldier for survival. You accomplish your missions. You win battles.
Soldier, may you find friendship, joy and a meaningful purpose in your life. Enrich others with your wealth of knowledge.
I pray God will always hold you in the palms of His hands.
Carolanne Jordan
Avon Park