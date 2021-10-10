Hanging around the bait cleaning area, they resembled a group of tired, old anglers shooting the breeze as they languished around the shoreline. Hunched over in appearance, as though their shoulders were perpetually in a shrug, their bored expressions belied little interest until the fish cleaning began. As bits were tossed aside, they sprang into action.
Wood storks are an intriguing species to observe. Bills clattering against each other, it sounded like bamboo wind chimes intermittently but otherwise silence ensued despite the large gathering and in-fighting for the best bits of scrap.
Found year round in Florida, these solemn wading birds aren’t one that many would consider beautiful or attractive despite their clean white plumage and black flight feathers. Adults sport a rough, pebbly head and neck covered only with greyish, roughened skin giving them an aged and wizened appearance. Long, pale legs end in bright, pinkish feet used to stir up silt when foraging. Juveniles are very similar to adults but are easily distinguished by their light-colored bill and shaggy looking neck feathers. Large dark eyes warily observe their surroundings and danger makes them stalk away or posture as though their size will frighten the intruder from their presence. With a five-foot wingspan, they awkwardly take to flight, but then soar as high as vultures do. Circling far above, their long black and white wings and outstretched legs are easy to spot with a pair of binoculars.
Unlike the birds we observed, wood storks typically forage in shallow waters of freshwater marshes, flooded farmland, and roadside ditches. In coastal areas, tidal ponds and creeks are favored for high concentrations of fish or other small aquatic creatures. Wood storks slowly stroll through these shallows with the tips of their open bill submerged beneath the surface. When something brushes up against it, then snap shut to capture and then devour the morsel whole. Nearly four foot tall, this large bird also consumes snakes, mice and even baby alligators.
The only species of stork that breeds in the United States, their stick-built nests are built in trees over or surrounded by water. Adults protect nestlings from other adult storks or predators such as raccoons. Unable to fly well until about their 12th week of life, they begin short forays around two months of age and return to the nest to feed and sleep at night until fully fledging. Formerly listed as an Endangered species, they remain protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act.