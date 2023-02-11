LAKE PLACID — The town has asked residents to weigh in on the planned destruction of the shuffleboard court downtown, but there have been very few comments, according to town officials.
On Monday, the Lake Placid Town Council will discuss whether to remove the Stuart Park shuffleboard court – which Town Administrator Phil Williams says has become a run-down trip hazard. The town would like to replace the court by planting grass or other plants.
“From what I understand, there has been very little feedback about the plan,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce said. “The purpose of the conversation is if those courts aren’t being utilized at all, we might as well add more green space.”
In fact, Royce and other council members are considering improving Stuart Park to create a larger space where locals can hold a food truck rally, community flea market, small music and art festivals, or other events. In fact, the park now hosts the annual Caladium Festival, a pet adoption event, and other events in the shaded and benched park. It has a picnic pavilion and a well-loved statue of a Florida black bear and her cub.
The four-lane shuffleboard courts in the southeast corner of the park may have to go after Monday’s meeting.
“Our idea is to set the park up as an event center for things like a farmer’s market, food truck rallies, block parties, and smaller car shows,” Royce said. “We’ll discuss all those options as we move forward.”
Pickleball, however, is widely played in Lake Placid and Highlands County. Councilman Charlie Wilson, who plays pickleball with others in town, has pushed for a pickleball court in Lake June Park.
Wilson believes installing an eight-court complex will draw tournaments and tourists to Lake June Park. He estimates at least 200 pickleball enthusiasts in the Lake Placid area will use the facility.
The town has priced the construction of a pickleball court in Lake June Park and will ask the Highlands County Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee to help fund the cost of construction.
Nidey Sport’s Construction, a Seminole County company that specializes in building pickleball courts, told Williams a facility of eight new courts could cost between $360,000 to $400,000. Central Florida Contractors and Polston Engineering also presented plans for electricity, lighting and other engineering designs.