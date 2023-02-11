LAKE PLACID — The town has asked residents to weigh in on the planned destruction of the shuffleboard court downtown, but there have been very few comments, according to town officials.

On Monday, the Lake Placid Town Council will discuss whether to remove the Stuart Park shuffleboard court – which Town Administrator Phil Williams says has become a run-down trip hazard. The town would like to replace the court by planting grass or other plants.

Recommended for you