SEBRING — A local U.S. Army veteran from the post-Korean War era just had the honor of being AdventHealth Sebring’s 10,000th percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).
Although it’s not an honor he would have sought, 86-year-old John Hendersoht of Frostproof considers himself lucky. His family has a history of heart disease that he largely avoided until now. His grandfather died at age 49 of a heart attack. His father died of one at 64. Of his dad’s four brothers, one died of a massive heart attack at 29. The other three died in their 60s or 70s.
Hendersoht and his wife, Mabel, live in Frostproof near Crooked Lake, not far from AdventHealth Sebring’s Heart and Vascular Center, where he had two stents implanted on Feb. 3.
“Within six hours I was on my way home,” John Hendersoht said.
It may have been the 10,000th PCI for the hospital, and one of many for Dr. Phillip Jones, but it wasn’t John Hendersoht’s first. It was his third. His first was Aug. 3, 2020, where doctors put in five stents.
They put in two more on Sept. 4, he said, and these last two went in after an abnormal stress test on Feb. 2.
“They got right on it,” he said. “I’m feeling much better.”
July 31, a Friday, was his first sign of problem, with a little bit of pressure in his upper chest. He had no problems the next day, but the pain hit again that Sunday.
“My wife said, ‘Get your shoes on. We’re going to the ER,’” John Hendersoht said.
The only downside, Mabel said, given the COVID-19 pandemic, was she had to leave him at the emergency room door and couldn’t go in with him.
“But I knew he would be in good hands,” she said. “I waited in the parking lot until [they] assured me he was there.”
John Hendersoht said doctors’ first questions regarded his family’s extensive coronary history.
“I have been very fortunate,” he said.
When asked what doctors told him to do to keep out of future problems, “Good diet and exercise,” John Hendersoht said, “and a good woman to look after you.”
Mabel Hendersoht said her husband is still rebuilding his stamina. “He’s still a little bit weaker than he was,” she said.
Dr. Thomas Shimshak, interventional cardiologist and head of the Heart and Vascular Center, said the facility has outgrown itself already since opening last June, averaging 20-25 procedures per day in peak season. They have good success rates, he said, with combinations of diet, exercise, medication and attention to details.
“It’s an important thing for patients to pay attention to symptoms, talk to primary care physicians, [and] go to cardiologists to see about procedures,” Shimshak said.
As for the milestone, Shimshak said it’s an historic moment for the hospital and program.
“It’s the cumulative work of a number of physicians and subspecialists,” Shimshak said. “Even though the event takes place in the cath lab, it’s a landmark in the care of the community and what the hospital is able to provide to the care in this part of Florida”
How many patients have been saved from the time or trouble of going to Tampa, Orlando, Winter Haven or Lakeland? It’s hard to quantify, Shimshak said.
“A great majority of patients we care for previously would have gone elsewhere,” Shimshak said. “We can provide emergent intervention for people presenting with heart attacks. Time is muscle. If [they] have to be transferred elsewhere, [it] affects their mortality.”
What’s next? Shimshak said the program will continue to grow, adjusting treatments to ensure better outcomes, and the hospital will likely grow with it to meet those needs.
“Our commitment has always been to take care of the community and do it very well,” Shimshak said.