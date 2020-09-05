It all started when one of my fellow writers proposed a virtual “write-in.”
A word of explanation here. In this case, a “write-in” means fellow writers getting together and spending a set amount of time writing. Everyone comes to the event with their own goals and projects. The set amount of time varies, but a week is not uncommon.
Once upon a time, pre-COVID-19, a group of writers would probably rent a house somewhere and share it. They’d pledge to work on their projects, coming up for meals and maybe a set time to cheer each other on or commiserate with those struggling.
Obviously, renting a house somewhere was out of the question. But the writer who started all this suggested we do something virtual. Everyone would clear their schedules the best they could and write from home (or, if available, a coffee shop or other likely place). We would have a daily scheduled check-in through the meeting app Zoom.
Several people decided to go for it. I was one of them.
I will admit I was having some issues with my writing this year. Along with the stuff driving everyone nuts, from the pandemic to the election and all the mess in between, I was also still trying to adjust to the loss of my mother-in-law in late August 2019. The new normal was not coming easily for me. I reasoned that a write-in could jumpstart things for me.
So, armed with the ambitious goal of 20,000 words in seven days, my trusty writing laptop, and Don’s blessing, I began June 29th on a virtual write-in.
To hit 20,000 words, I would have to average a little under 3,000 words a day. It took only a couple of days into the week to figure out that was not going to happen. Writing every day is a discipline I hadn’t tried in a while, and my numbers simply weren’t there.
So, at some point I cut my goal in half. Maybe I could manage 10,000 words in a week. It was still a struggle, though I wrote every day. My fellow writers, some who were blazing through far more words than I was, cheered me on, celebrating the fact I had words at all.
At the end of the write-in, I had a paltry 5,391 words. But in that one week I’d written more words than I had the entire month of June. So, I decided to count it as a win.
Then I asked myself: could I keep it up? Could I continue to write every day? What did I have to lose by trying?
This meant trying to write not only on good days, when the time fell into my lap and the muse was cooperating, but also on the horrible days. Days when I was tired, cranky, or just plain didn’t feel like it.
The thing about writing every day, after a while the weight of days written drives you on. There were a couple of days that the only thing that got me to the laptop was the writing streak that was growing day by day. I didn’t want to break it.
So, as I type this, I’m over 60 days into the streak. I don’t know how long I’ll keep it up. I’d like it to continue until the end of the year. But every day I write is a win.
So that’s my plan for this crazy year. Despite everything else going on, I intend to make words every day. Not the biggest accomplishment, but it’s important to me. Wish me luck.